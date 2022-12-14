Watch live: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addresses NZ Parliament

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is set to address New Zealand’s Parliament, as the Government sanctions Iran for supplying Russia with military drones.

Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta on Tuesday said she expected Zelenskyy’s message would be met with “some concern and trepidation” as he gave New Zealanders “his assessment of the current situation”.

“As they head into winter, these things become all the more challenging,” she said.

"New Zealand has responded alongside international members of our community to say, actually, in defence of Ukraine and their territorial integrity and sovereignty, we cannot let war continue. We must do all that we can.”

READ MORE:

* Boris Johnson Street: Ukraine names lane in honour of British PM

* Amid appeal for 'full evacuation' of Mariupol, Russia seeks 'control' of southern Ukraine and path to Moldova

* Grammys 2022: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy makes surprise appearance



Zelenskyy would beam into the debating chamber in Wellington at 8am on Wednesday morning. It would be 9pm in Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital. He has previously addressed other parliaments across the world, including Australia’s.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Monday said the president’s address would be “relatively unprecedented”. A comparable address was when then-Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard addressed the House in 2011.

Ukrainian Presidential Press Office/AP Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is set to address New Zealand’s Parliament.

National Party leader Christopher Luxon said Zelenskyy was “our generation's Winston Churchill”.

“He has called the Ukrainian people to an incredible fight. He's reached out to the whole world and he's got everyone united behind him.

“I just admire him, just from a sheer leadership point of view, and just the way he has rallied his people to keep fighting this far down through the course of the year.”

Mahuta, in a statement on Wednesday morning, announced the Government would use its Russia Sanctions Act to sanction commanders of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps for their role in providing military drones to Russia, that have been used against Ukraine.

“Russia is using drones to target civilian populations in Ukraine, as well as vital infrastructure such as electricity generation and the power grid. The Ukrainian population is struggling with shortages of electricity, heating and water during a harsh winter,” Mahuta said.

“The Iranian actions threaten the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine. The attacks on civilians in Ukraine are condemned.”

Evgeniy Maloletka/AP A house burns after a Russian attack in Kherson, Ukraine.

Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps commanders Saeed Aghajani and Amir Ali Hajizadeh, Armed Forces general staff chair Mohammad Hossein Bagheri, and Iranian drone manufacturer Shahed Aviation Industries would be sanctioned.

“The sanctions mean those named are subject to asset freezes, travel bans, and restrictions on commercial activity with anyone in New Zealand.”

Ukraine has been fighting a Russian invasion since February, and New Zealand had joined countries in sanctioning Russian leaders, including President Vladimir Putin, and state-backed manufacturers, banks, and media outlets for their hand in supporting the war.

New Zealand has also provided training to Ukrainian troops in the United Kingdom, deployed intelligence analysts to Europe to assist in providing information to Ukrainian forces, and has provided funds for non-lethal military hardware and humanitarian assistance. Defence Minister Peeni Henare visited Kyiv last month.

SUPPLIED Defence Minister Peeni Henare is the first Government minister to visit Ukraine since the war with Russia broke out.

The sanctions against Iran officials were first raised by the Government after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini at the hands of the country’s morality police sparked widespread protest – which was then violently suppressed.

The Government had been under pressure to respond strongly to the Iranian authorities’ actions. On Sunday, a round of travel bans were announced for leading members of Iran’s security services.

But the Government lacked the ability in law to apply sanctions directly to Iran or Iranians it held responsible, as it had avoided passing autonomous sanctions law that would allow it to do so.

The Russia Sanctions Act was the only legal framework outside United Nations sanctions by which the Government could apply sanctions related to the recent turmoil in Iran.