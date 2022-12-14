PM Jacinda Ardern under pressure in a Parliament full of tired, grumpy pricks

The prime minister called David Seymour "an arrogant prick" in the House on Tuesday. The comment can be heard about 5 seconds into the video.

Luke Malpass is Stuff's Political Editor.

ANALYSIS: The fact PM Jacinda Ardern called ACT leader David Seymour an “arrogant prick” in Parliament shows the pressure she and Labour are both under after a long year.

Seymour is one MP who seems to get under the prime minister’s skin. Whereas National’s Christopher Luxon is mostly batted away, Seymour seems to really grind her gears.

The mixture of smirking, a clear air of intellectual superiority and questions that reveal stark ideological differences (and often government incompetences) seem to really rile her up.

On this occasion, he had been asking Ardern a series of questions on issues ranging from hate speech to school truancy.

He finished with a needling question, asking the prime minister to give an example of her “making a mistake, apologising for it properly, and fixing it”.

Remarkably, Ardern gave a long-winded non-answer with a non-apology about something the Government didn’t fix, but abolished months after it should have, along with the rest of its Covid-19 policy edifice (MIQ).

Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern apologised to Act leader David Seymour after calling him an “arrogant prick”.

Let's go to the tape: “There's been a number of occasions where we acknowledge that we will not have perfect responses. We've openly said that, for instance, managed isolation and quarantine was something that was very difficult at the time and that there were people affected by it, and that we would do things differently if we were ever confronted with that again.

“But I stand by the work that we've done as a Government over this last year and over this past term. We've always made decisions that we believe to be in the best interests of New Zealand at the time.”

After that, she sat down and said: “He’s such an arrogant prick.” She apologised shortly afterwards.

Now, that particular claim could be made about many politicians, and Seymour poured fuel on the fire on Tuesday evening, commenting that he had at least got an apology from Ardern for something.

Some among the public will give Ardern points for actually having a real-world reaction to something. But she will be kicking herself for a slip in discipline.

For a prime minister who has built a reputation for kindness and a new sort of politics, calling someone an “arrogant prick” seems, well, pretty ordinary and run-of-the-mill politician behaviour. And no-one associates that with kindness.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Seymour in a way revealed one of Labour’s great problems: a strategy of refusing to apologise.

The whole episode also reveals a very real Achilles heel of Labour. Its top ministers clearly have a don’t-apologise-unless-it's-absolutely-necessary strategy. It’s pretty stupid. People make mistakes all the time and, believe it or not, the public wouldn’t worry too much.

Yes, politics is partly about theatre, and the theatre of question time in Parliament and apologising gives opponents a win, but it can also be an effective way to move on from an issue.

It doesn’t need to be a don-the-sackcloth affair, but a modest and simple apology, or admission of a mistake, can sometimes go a long way.

Flexibility, which really was a hallmark of Ardern’s Labour in the early days of Covid-19, has given way to stubbornness and defensiveness as this year has worn on.

For example, the Government expanded the immigration green list on Monday, all but tossing all their policy chaff about not wanting New Zealand to be an immigration-fuelled economy by the wayside.

Ever since the green list was announced in May, virtually everyone except the Government thought nurses should be included.

On Monday, the rules were changed with barely a reason, and most people are still scratching their heads about why nurses were excluded in the first place. It seemed the decision was made in May and the Government just didn’t want to change it.

Ardern has given all her ministers the summer to have a think about their legislative programmes and come back with suggestions about things to cut and refocus.

The summer will be required because Parliament looks like it’s full of tired and grumpy pricks who need a break.

The new year will require not just a policy shift from Labour, but also an attitude shift, along with an expected early year reshuffle.

The country, the economy and the world are not going well enough for Labour that it can afford to be dogmatic.