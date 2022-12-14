Christopher Luxon the statesman emerges as the Ukraine war beams into Parliament

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke to New Zealand's Parliament, urging the country to continue supporting Ukraine in its fight against a Russian invasion, and in its effort to rebuild when the conflict ends. His address took place on the morning of Wednesday, December 14, 2022.

ANALYSIS: The war in Ukraine entered New Zealand Parliament’s debating chamber on Wednesday in the most direct manner yet: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy beaming in to share a message from Kyiv.

It was a moment that called for a meaningful response. But the leader that rose to the occasion wasn’t Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who was ready to offer a further $3 million in humanitarian support for energy-stricken Ukraine as it heads into winter. And it wasn’t ACT’s David Seymour and his unashamed politicking.

It was the Opposition leader, Christopher Luxon.

“This conflict is described as a war between Ukraine and Russia but it is far bigger than that. It is a moral as well as a physical battle. It is, frankly, an existential threat to Ukraine, a war that Ukraine cannot and will not lose,” Luxon said, in a speech in response to Zelenskyy.

Luxon, who described Zelenskyy as “our generation’s Winston Churchill”, did not himself offer Churchill-style oratory. But he did speak to the war with moral clarity, calling it a conflict between “brutality or diplomacy, autocracy or democracy” and a terrible loss of life.

And he provided some insight into his view of the world in light of the war, advocating for muscular militaries and criticising a “weak” United Nations.

“None of us, especially a small country like New Zealand, wants to believe that might is right ... But this war has proved that when you have to fight for what you believe in, you need an army, weapons, ammunition, and friends to help defend your interests.

“This war has again highlighted the shortcomings of the United Nations, whose purpose is noble but whose impact is weak. This international group could not prevent one authoritarian power launching a war on its neighbour.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff National Party leader Christopher Luxon speaks in response to an address from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

For the first time, Luxon the statesman emerged. He has so far avoided taking strong positions on foreign policy matters – it is a hard field to play as an opposition politician and there are few votes to be gained – so before now it had been difficult to understand how he might cast himself on the world stage.

Of course, one speech does not make a leader or articulate a reasoned policy position. Ardern, by contrast, has an unparalleled reputation on the world stage for a New Zealand leader and a track record that includes rallying foreign leaders to support the Christchurch Call.

But her response to Zelenskyy lacked the force of previous Government statements on the war in Ukraine. It was largely a list of New Zealand's efforts to support Ukraine, peppered with references to more high-minded aspects of New Zealand’s view on the world – worthy, certainly, but hardly relevant to the leader of a country being bombarded with missiles.

“This war, in our view, must not become a gateway to a more polarised and dangerous world for generations to come. Our solidarity with Ukraine is matched by our resolve to strengthen the international institutions that govern us and to accelerate disarmament,” Ardern said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern responds to an address from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Other leaders’ speeches appeared less for Zelenskyy and Ukraine, and more for their own domestic supporters. Green Party co-leader James Shaw spoke of how his party reconciled its adherence to non-violent conflict resolution with its support of Ukraine using violence to end the Russian invasion.

Seymour touted his party’s pressuring of the Government to “do more” and went straight for the political pitch: “If our Government changes before you win, the New Zealand Government will do a lot more than the $3 million you saw today.”

Zelenskyy, of course, will not be casting a vote in New Zealand’s 2023 election, or holding out for some vague promises and lofty hopes in New Zealand. As winter in Ukraine bites and the first year of the Russian invasion comes to a close, there are much bigger problems to worry about.