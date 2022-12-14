Government to reinstate full fuel taxes, Treasury predicts 2023 recession in financial update

Grant Robertson announces and end to fuel tax cuts as the country faces a gloomy economic forecast.

Full petrol taxes and public transport costs will kick in again from April, as Treasury predicts a recession next year.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson, in his Budget Policy Statement for 2023 - which sets out the priorities for next year's Budget - said the Government would extend the petrol tax discount at 25 cents per litre until February, then decrease it to 12.5 cents per litre in March, before dropping it altogether.

The Government had spent more than $1 billion on reducing fuel prices over the past year, and this was "not sustainable", Robertson announced at the half-year update on the Government’s books on Wednesday.

Half-price public transport will also be extended until the end of March, but will be made permanently half-price for people with a community services card.

Robert Kitchin/Stuff Grant Robertson giving the update at the Treasury on Wednesday.

"We have to strike a balance between broad, ongoing support and careful management of the Government accounts," he said.

"That is why we are transitioning to more targeted support for those most feeling the pinch."

The changes will coincide with a cost of living package, due to kick in during April.

Robertson said next year's budget would focus on supporting households with cost of living pressures, climate change, housing affordability, and child poverty. Ministers had been asked to look at their portfolios and consider what their priorities are.

“We will be targeting expenditure to where it is needed most in the economy,” he said. “I have been here before. I think I have the experience to help lead New Zealand through this period.”

Caralee McLiesh, secretary to the Treasury, said gross domestic product would fall by 0.8% next year with three quarters of the year in negative growth, which would mean a recession.

Her assessment, in the half-year budget update, came amid a global economic downturn, with continued pressure from Russia's war on Ukraine.

The Reserve Bank is expected to raise the official cash rate further next year, which will put more pressure on household wealth. However, net debt will increase and fall, with Treasury still on track to reach surplus in 2024/25.

"The operating balance before gains and losses is expected to be $3.6 billion this year, and forecast to steadily improve over the next four years reaching surplus of $1.7b in 2024-25 - same year as expected in budget 2022," she said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Treasury secretary Caralee McLiesh is predicting three quarters of negative growth next year.

She said GDP was at 6.8% "above pre-pandemic levels which compares well across the OECD" but high inflation, a rapid growth in wages, and an increase in current Crown deficit were indicators of an economy running above capacity.

However, she said inflation would ease because of the increases already made to the OCR. She also forecast unemployment would peak at 5.5% in June 2024.

"Persistent inflation has led to high interest rates," she said.

The New Zealand economy was resilient, with strong income growth and economic activity - factors she partly put down to the return of international tourists. The Road User charges discount will end on January 31.