Green Party lay down priorities for 2023 - 'more influence over the next government'

Green Party co-leader James Shaw and Marama Davidson say they'll be pushing for free public transport, a better climate response and wealth redistribution in 2023 - after 2022 proved to be a year of true highs and lows.

Green Party co-leaders James Shaw and Marama Davidson are kicking off the year with wealth distribution in their sights, alongside an attempt to bolster the party’s influence as election 2023 edges closer. Stuff spoke to the co-leaders in December about what the year holds.

The Green Party is on a mission to increase its influence in Parliament, but is still highly sceptical about working with National.

What is on the agenda for the Green Party for 2023?

Marama Davidson said the priorities sit with the protection of “future generations, protecting the environment and ensuring people have what they need”.

“We would love to see, again, rent controls for some immediate relief for people, really liveable incomes, we really have to interrupt and eliminate that deeply entrenched system of poverty.

“We’d like to see free public transport actually, as another way of alleviating people’s stresses and costs,” Davidson said.

She said 2023 will see the Green Party push for people, the planet, and putting up ideas for economic transformation.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Green Party co-leaders James Shaw and Marama Davidson.

“Currently wealth in the hands of a few needs to be better redistributed, and that’s a core part of rearranging the way that our economy works at this time, the way that it has been exacerbated through Covid and the way that housing has been used as an asset instead of a place for people just have a home.

“That’s the sort of priority that will keep rolling out in 2023.”

Shaw said 2023 was about making sure “we’ve got more MPs in Parliament, more ministers around the Cabinet table and more influence over the next government”.

So far, MP Jan Logie has signalled her intention to retire at the next election.

“Jan Logie has just been a unique contributor to the country, domestic workplace legislation, sexual violence legislation, she laid down the groundwork for Te Aorerekura that provincial violence strategy,” Davidson said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Jan Logie speaking at a protest on lack of equal pay.

“And of course, ACC birth injuries, but a massive leadership role across successive caucuses as well.

“We’re gonna sorely miss her.”

Has the party finished its candidate selection process?

“God, no,” Shaw said.

And if anyone else had signalled their intention to leave, Davidson said they, “definitely won’t be speaking to the individual intentions of any of our MPs or candidates, because we really know how important it is to honour their own timing, their own control over how and when they release information.

“So we’re going to absolutely leave that up to them.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff James Shaw and Marama Davidson.

Climate change – What will you do if National gets in next year?

Shaw said he had put in a lot of effort over the last five years to ensure bipartisan consensus of climate change action.

“I'm really pleased that actually we have ended the era of climate change being a political football. The National Party have been very clear – they support our 2050 targets, they support the institution of the Climate Change Commission, they support the emissions budgets,” Shaw said.

“They’ll argue about individual policy areas, but I have some confidence that at least if there’s a change of government, that will continue.

Where do you think New Zealand can make the biggest difference on climate change?

Shaw said that when New Zealand goes to international conferences such as COP27, “we have an integrity that we can stand on at what we've been doing domestically”.

“And that hasn’t always been true. And I think the greatest difference that we can make is working with other like-minded countries around the world to really ensure that our agreements are stronger and that they go further than they have in the past around reducing our emissions and stopping the cause of climate.”

If you ever got offered your Ministerial positions under National, would you keep those?

Davidson said it was “way bigger” than just the Ministerial positions.

“Our party decides, so James, and I certainly can’t sit here and wheel and deal,” she said.

“The language of ‘bottom feeders’ coming from (National Party leader Christopher) Luxon, I would have to see a whole lot more change in their values and their policy positions and solutions before our members would be any sort of satisfied to go into any arrangement with them.”