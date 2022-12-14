Irritable MPs don't let up on the insults as the Parliamentary year comes to a close

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has apologised for calling David Seymour an 'arrogant prick', during a raucous final day in Parliament for 2022.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern may have apologised for calling ACT leader David Seymour an “arrogant prick”, but irritable MPs couldn’t stop trading insults as Parliament closed out the year.

In the final session in the House for 2022 on Wednesday afternoon, MPs joked and jousted, at times launching into attacks, and capped the day off with a dose of humour.

Ardern delivered a formal apology for her “hot mic” moment the day prior, shortly afterward joking she stood by her all statements – “insults and apologies”.

Māori Party co-leader Rawiri Waititi then asked Ardern if she stood by her statements, “even though yesterday's one was a little bit true?".

Finance Minister Grant Robertson suggested National finance spokesperson Nicola Willis – so focused on how the Government might save money – could in fact “save us all a bit of time by rolling Chris Luxon now rather than later”.

A greater testiness was on display among some Cabinet MPs. Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta, was again under pressure, for the second day fielding repeated questions about her handing of an entrenchment saga in a Three Waters bill – questions the Speaker at times asked her to again try to answer, unsatisfied with the response.

“No, I don't agree with the member. And, in a charitable spirit, if that member keeps barking up the wrong tree and he wants to keep that dog whistle up, I suggest he choose a Christmas carol,” she said to National’s Simon Watts.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern closed the year out with an apology to David Seymour. (File photo)

Education Minister Chris Hipkins let rip on National’s Penny Simmonds, who has been questioning him on the troubled Te Pūkenga tertiary education provider, attacking her for her prior work as chief executive of Southern Institute of Technology.

“We are focused on reducing costs within the vocational education system so that we can direct that funding into delivering better outcomes for learners – something the member might have focused on when she was chief executive at Southern Institute of Technology, given they had some of the worst learner outcomes in the country during the time that she was the chief executive of that organisation,” he said.

But it wasn’t just one way.

National MP Judith Collins, in the midst of it all, tweeeted a poll: Is Kelvin Davis arrogant, or just not that bright?

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff National Party leader Chris Luxon in Parliament. (file photo)

Later, in the House, she stood to speak on a bill but first took the opportunity “to wish everyone a very Merry Christmas”.

“For those who don't believe in Christmas I wish you the best as well and hope that everyone has a great break and comes back for the New Year just as friendly and perky as I am,” she said, pausing to display a wide grin.

There were other moments of humour.

Fisheries Minister David Parker jibed to an amused Green MP Eugenie Sage, who was asking about fisheries conservation, that she was “trawling for bad news” but “floundering to find it”.

Immigration Minister Michael Wood confirmed Santa had been granted a visa to enter New Zealand – as “the team in red always delivers”.

In her final speech to the House for the year, Ardern recounted Labour’s work for the year, including “taking on decade’s old infrastructure problems”.

“That is not a metaphor for having a debate with Damien O’Connor.”

National Party leader Christopher Luxon joked Ardern had been “to the point” the day before, a reference to her comment about Seymour.

“We want to encourage you to keep that up in 2023 because, this year, we truly would have loved to agree what you really thought about Gaurav Sharma,” he said, of the former Hamilton West MP who spectacularly broke away from Labour earlier in the year.

Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson said it was “unusual” it was to have an end of year address from the same National Party leader who gave the speech the year prior, to an uproar of laughter in the House.

Seymour read a lengthy Christmas poem about Labour, featuring the “greedy grinch, grabby-Grant” and his “record tax haul”.