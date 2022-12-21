ACT leader David Seymour's year of asking the hard questions

There is a buzz in the ACT Party’s office, but David Seymour appears tired. The party leader, and MP for Epsom, has been at the forefront of attacks on the Government this year – so much so his continued pressure pushed Prime Minster Jacinda Ardern to remark that he was an “arrogant prick” in the last sitting week of Parliament.

Seymour, a special talent in Parliament, has thrown himself and the party’s various spokespeople into the fray over polarising Labour policy, as the Government lost the narrative over issues including the Three Waters reform and hate speech this year.

In an era of Labour Government centralisation, ACT’s politics of one-rule-for-all and personal responsibility have struck a chord with New Zealanders. His often blunt, one-dimensional and populist policies have proven so popular, National has raided some of them.

“Sometimes I gotta think of ideas for two parties,” he said, with a Red Bull on the table in front of him.

“We see it as a sign of success that our ideas spread across the political spectrum. We saw just this year, National says that putting ankle bracelets on youth offenders would, quote, break their heart. Now they have that policy.”

Seymour has had a successful year. He consistently performed in the House, and when facing the media, delivering quick one-liners and retorts with a singular Cheshire grin. He has dragged his party up the polls to 11% – although it has fluctuated, coming down from a high of 15.9% last November when it sopped up would-be National voters.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff ACT Party leader David Seymour says the Treaty of Waitangi is being interpreted in a way that divides people.

Both opposition parties have benefitted from tough economic conditions, and a growth in violent crime. But ACT – the party of low taxes and small government – has waded into race relations, vehemently opposing any sharing of decision-making with Māori, saying it undermines the concepts of universal human rights and democracy.

He has pledged, alongside National, to quash the Māori Health Authority, which is funded and designed to improve Māori health outcomes – a view non-governmental groups like the Cancer Society and the Lung Foundation have asked him to reconsider.

He has led the charge against the Three Waters reforms which would set up four new entities up to own and operate water infrastructure on behalf of local authorities, with mana whenua representatives sitting on those four entities.

“We need an open conversation at the moment. If you try and even discuss the Treaty, people shut you down and there's, ‘oh, you must be alluding to some terrible thing’. We've got to stop thinking like that.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff ACT leader David Seymour has had a big year.

He wants a referendum on co-governance, because he believes the Treaty of Waitangi is being interpreted in a way that is dividing people, and to pass legislation which says all citizens have the same political rights. However, National has already ruled it out.

Asked whether he is concerned next year will see a nasty public discussion on these issues, he puts the blame at the Government’s feet.

In his view, the Government has tried to resolve inequities in “housing, education, basically every social statistic” by giving people “a different set of political rights based on their background”.

He says he is facilitating a discussion on these issues where “the driving force is universal human rights”.

“Liberal democracy is the best way to solve those these problems,” he said.

Seymour doesn’t yet have to manage the realities of his party’s propositions, and the issues which plague this government – an unequal and falling-apart health system, a youth crime spike and surrounding moral panic, a shortage of housing, a reliance on migrant labour especially foreign health workers and increasing inequality and social divisions – will prove as thorny for the next.

Seymour’s focus next year, as he makes his pitch to the electorate, will be on the economy, crime and a referendum on co-governance.

ACT has also pledged to repeal hate speech legislation, which would extend protections against words likely to “excite hostility against” or “bring into contempt” religious groups under the Human Rights Act 1993, a recommendation from the Royal Commission of Inquiry following the March 15 terror attack.

A highlight of his year is proving wrong anyone who may have doubted the abilities of his MPs, who were mostly all rookies with rich and diverse life experience before they entered politics.

“Everyone says, ‘oh, you've brought these rookies, they won't go so well’ ... We've seen them grow in confidence and grow in their presence. So for me, I'm just so proud of the way that our team has come together.”

His party’s relationship with National is the best it has ever been under Christopher Luxon, the pair having been neighbours for two years in Epsom. He believes National has “come to accept” it needs ACT if it wants to form the next government.

“In some ways, that I think is a little bit scary for them because they've never really had to share power.”

He is very effective in opposition and is confident his style of politics would translate well in government. He points to getting the End of Life Choice bill passed into law – efforts in tandem with his deputy Brooke van Velden – and his work as the parliamentary undersecretary where he designed the regulatory impact statement forms “that every department uses when assessing legislation”.

“We actually have had some experience from government, even though the last five and a half years you've mainly seen us in opposition,” he said.

He said his euthanasia laws, which became legal in November 2021, have been disappointing because the criteria is too strict and people suffering things like motor neuron disease aren’t eligible – concessions he says had to make to get the legislation over the line.

However, he points to the broader issues every liberal democracy faces, proven by shifts to the far right in advanced economies like France, as well as in the US under Trump, and in Brazil.

“We're under no illusion, that it's not just us, it's not just our party. It's not just our country. It's a worldwide phenomenon,” he says. “We're going to have to think very hard about how do we make policy and deliver in a way that will actually be satisfactory to people because if you don't, they start voting for idiots.”