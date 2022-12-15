Grant Robertson 'very disappointed' rail activists paintbombed Cabinet ministers' offices across country

Climate change activists from Restore Passenger Rail spray-painting themselves in front of Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson and Labour list MP Ibrahim Omer's office in central Wellington.

Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson has labelled the vandalism done to his office by climate change activists who want the Government to restore passenger rail as “very disappointing”.

Protesters have vandalised the electorate offices of five cabinet ministers in Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch and Dunedin.

Justin Wong/Stuff Climate activists paint bomb Grant Robertson's electorate office in Wellington.

A group of five protesters wearing T-shirts reading “delay = death” spray-painted themselves with red paint in front of Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson and Labour list MP Ibrahim Omer’s Wellington office on Thursday morning.

They left signs saying “delay equals death” and silhouettes of humans on the office window.

In response, Robertson said: “Everyone has the right to protest, but this kind of vandalism is extremely disappointing, and frankly alienates people from the important cause of climate action,” he said.

Restore Passenger Rail spokesperson James Cockle said the offices of Labour MPs Transport Minister Michael Wood in Auckland, Associate Finance Minister Megan Woods in Christchurch, and Minister of State Owned Enterprises Dr David Clark in Dunedin received similar treatment.

National Party list MP, Michael Woodhouse’s electoral office in Dunedin was also vandalised.

Justin Wong/Stuff The protesters on Willis St wore t-shirts that read “delay = death”.

“We are again taking action to demand the government fulfil its responsibilities to reduce emissions and tackle climate change by restoring passenger rail as a basic initial step,” he said.

Cockle said the MPs' offices were targeted because they were the key ministers who hold some of the responsibilities to take action on climate change.

"Our message to them is your inaction on climate change is criminal negligence and the blood of future generations is on your hands," he said.

"We're demanding the Government stick to its promises. Step up, no more talk, actually reduce emissions.

Cockle said they are expecting to do “whatever peaceful action necessary to keep this message front and centre to the government”.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Michael Wood’s electoral office on Dominion Rd had climate emergency posters stuck to the windows.

He also said the protesters had left a note for the cleaners letting them know they would be back to clean the paint off.

On Thursday morning, protesters plastered Wood's Auckland office in Mt Roskill with posters declaring that there is a climate emergency.

The words "delay equals death" have been spray-painted with a stencil on the ground at the entrance.

Three activists were seen standing in front of Wood’s office being spray-painted with red paint while wearing T-shirts with “delay equals death”.

Restore Passenger Rail/Stuff Supporters of Restore Passenger Rail have sprayed MP Megan Woods' office in Hoon Hay with fake blood as they take action to demand the reduction of emissions and tackle climate change by restoring passenger rail.

The office was left plastered with “Climate Emergency” and posters and silhouettes of humans on the office window.

Passenger Rail activist who was involved in the Christchurch paint bombs, Michael Apathy said there was a mixture of emotions this morning.

Apathy said, it feels exciting, empowering and sombre to convey this really important message.

He described the paint bombs as a way to make invisible costs and invisible deaths, visible.

Peter Meecham/Stuff The aftermath of the protest by climate change activists at Megan Woods electoral office in Christchurch.

There was minimal interaction between the activists and the public in Christchurch.

Woods' office was not open.

Two Dunedin MP officers were also targeted by climate activists.

That included Clark, who this week announced he was standing down at the next election.

The Dunedin MP has the side of his building sprayed with red paint around the bodies of two activists, and under a paste-up banner reading: “It's a climate emergency.”

Blake Armstrong/Supplied Two activists were spray-painted red on the side of Labour MP David Clark’s electoral office in Dunedin.

That same slogan was also written on the Dunedin office of Woodhouse.

His prominent corner office was sprayed with red paint, including over his picture and windows.

The group has previously spent three weeks disrupting Wellington traffic to raise rail awareness.

Thursday’s action followed a meeting between Transport Minister Michael Wood and Restore Passenger Rail supporters last week, which the group described as “unproductive”.

Blake Armstrong/Supplied Michael Woodhouse's electoral office vandalised by climate activists in Dunedin.

Restoring passenger rail was not among Wood’s top 10 priorities, Cockle said.

“Government ministers have the power to future-proof our transport system at this time of climate and ecological emergency by restoring passenger rail, yet they choose delay,” he said.

Wood earlier described the meeting as a “robust conversation” about the need to work towards decarbonising the transport sector.

“I reiterated that the tactics used by Restore Passenger Rail, including disrupting commuters and delaying emergency services, are unacceptable,” Wood said.

“What’s more, it fails to build consensus around this important work. The impacts of climate change are already being felt by communities up and down the country.

Juan Zarama Perini/Stuff Protesters blocked the southbound entrance to the Terrace Tunnel in Wellington by holding a banner across the lane leading into the tunnel on October 12.

“Promoting the benefits of rail would be a far more productive activity for the good of New Zealand and the planet.”

The group was demanding a restoration of passenger rail coverage from Auckland to Wellington, Tauranga across to Rotorua and Napier, as well as Picton to Christchurch, Dunedin and Invercargill and Westport.

Protesters were arrested in October – some for the second time – after they hung a banner saying “Michael Wood we need to talk” from a gantry above State Highway 1 near Johnsonville.

Their actions provoked the ire of members of Parliament’s Transport and Infrastructure Committee as they attempted to make a submission to the committee via Zoom from atop the gantry.

Another Restore Passenger Rail spokesperson and protester Apathy, who was among those arrested, at the time said activities in the capital had finished “for now”.

The movement had picked up steam in August but soon attracted dozens of members across more than five cities as well as hundreds of followers on social media.

It called for government to commit to restoring passenger rail to the extent it was in 2000, with affordable and accessible services aligned with Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

About 42% of New Zealand’s carbon dioxide emissions could be attributed to vehicles.

Commuters showed little patience for previous demonstrations, with drivers heard yelling abuse and honking horns calling for the protesters to move.

However, Cockle said millions around the world were already dying from drought, famine and floods because of climate breakdown. “While governments neglect their duty of care to their citizens they have blood on their hands.”