Rail activists paintbomb Deputy PM Grant Robertson's Wellington office

Climate change activists who want the Government to restore passenger rail have paintbombed the electorate offices of four cabinet ministers in Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch and Dunedin.

A group of five protesters wearing T-shirts reading “delay = death” stood spray-painted themselves with red paint in front of Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson and Labour list MP Ibrahim Omer Wellington office on Thursday morning.

They left signs saying “delay equals death” and silhouettes of humans on the office window.

Justin Wong/Stuff The protesters wore t-shirts that read “delay = death”.

“We are again taking action to demand the government fulfil its responsibilities to reduce emissions and tackle climate change by restoring passenger rail as a basic initial step,” Restore Passenger Rail spokesperson James Cockle said.

The climate change activism group previously spent three weeks disrupting Wellington traffic to raise rail awareness.

Thursday’s action followed a meeting between Transport Minister Michael Wood and Restore Passenger Rail supporters last week, which the group described as “unproductive”.

Restoring passenger rail was not amongst Wood’s top 10 priorities, Restore Passenger Rail spokesperson James Cockle said.

“Government ministers have the power to future-proof our transport system at this time of climate and ecological emergency by restoring passenger rail, yet they choose delay,” he said.

Stuff A fire engine arrives at a SH1 signage gantry north of Wellington. Three Restore Passenger Rail protesters climbed up the gantry over the motorway on Thursday morning.

Wood earlier described the meeting as a “robust conversation” about the need to work towards decarbonising the transport sector.

“I reiterated that the tactics used by Restore Passenger Rail, including disrupting commuters and delaying emergency services, are unacceptable,” Wood said.

“What’s more, it fails to build consensus around this important work. The impacts of climate change are already being felt by communities up and down the country.”

“Promoting the benefits of rail would be a far more productive activity for the good of New Zealand and the planet.”

The group was demanding a restoration of passenger rail coverage from Auckland to Wellington, Tauranga across to Rotorua and Napier, as well as Picton to Christchurch, Dunedin and Invercargill and Westport.

Juan Zarama Perini/Stuff Protesters blocked the southbound entrance to the Terrace Tunnel in Wellington by holding a banner across the lane leading into the tunnel on October 12.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff National MP Simeon Brown protests the Passenger Rail protesters in a Select Committee this morning. (File photo).