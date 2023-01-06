Summer off politics: National MP Gerry Brownlee hopes to catch a big fish

National Party foreign affairs spokesman Gerry Brownlee backed the Government's Russia Sanctions Bill in a debate in March (above) but says the sanctions themselves have been too weak.

Stuff has talked to MPs from across Parliament about what they're looking forward to over the summer break. Today, National MP Gerry Brownlee tells political reporter Thomas Manch what he’s up to over the holidays.

Ilam-based National MP Gerry Brownlee will spend the summer break where he often does, in the Marlborough Sounds with his wider family. There’s fishing on the cards, and some preparation for 2023.

Where are you headed for the break?

“I generally head into the Marlborough Sounds, I’m lucky enough to have a family place ... and which I share with my much wider family ... It’s a big family set up.

“At the peak there’ll be about 38 of us there who will be all related. It sounds a little bit hillbilly, but it’s not like that.”

What will you be reading or watching?

Brownlee said his reading over summer would be material for his podcast, The Backroom of Politics.

"I've got a pile of reading that I want to do in sort of preparation for podcasts next year. I've ended up this year, I'm told, as the number four political podcast in the country. I don't know whether that says something about the threshold you’ve got to reach, but anyway, I've got there.

"It's a good way to get messages out ... it’s part of the communications that politicians can use more, mainly to indicate that actually, political positions are not just dreamed up overnight, they [are] actually as a result of a whole lot of discussion and consideration of other ideas.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff National MP Gerry Brownlee will spend the summer break in the Marlborough Sounds.

Asked what he would be reading for the podcast, Brownlee said: "Well, that would be telling you what my forward programme is.

"A lot of it will be around economics, and given the situation that we're in at the moment, what are some of the parallels that have existed in the past? What were remedies that were used in the past? And consideration of where they would fit in a modern world?

“I guess I'm coming to a conclusion that actually, while you can look at things from a historical perspective, we're in a very different position internationally now than we were at any other time.

“You could say that at any moment, in actual fact, but we're still using very orthodox, economic sort of measures and responses, and I think there's a question about whether in a fast moving world [they] are totally appropriate.”

Supplied Gerry Brownlee recently sold a Christmas cake on Trade Me for charity.

What’s your favourite activity over the summer?

“Fishing, just over the side of a boat. That’s great.”

Brownlee was hoping to catch a kingfish – a large, prized fish species – last summer, but didn’t manage to.

"It's the elusive dream. I am the Don Quixote of kingfishermen.”

What’s a summer dish you’ll be making?

“I’ll just wait till the tomatoes will come in. And then it'll be tomato sauce, blah, blah, blah, that sort of thing.”

Any neglected hobbies you only find the time for over summer?

"I don't have too many specific hobbies, I've just got a wide range of interests ... I haven't planned anything at this point.

“You've got to remember too, the actual downtime is really only from that few days before Christmas till about mid-January. So it's sort of roughly just over three weeks, and you can have all the best intentions in the world, but time beats you in the end.”