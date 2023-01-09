Summer off politics: Teanau Tuiono passes a big milestone this Christmas

Green MP Teanau Tuiono will be spending time in nature over the summer.

Stuff has talked to MPs from across Parliament about what they're looking forward to over the summer break. Today, Green Party MP Teanau Tuiono tells political reporter Thomas Manch what he’s up to over the holidays.

Green Party MP Teanau Tuiono has passed a big milestone this Christmas day. Aside from those celebrations, he’s hoping to go bush with his family.

What are you doing for the break?

I'm going to be getting older. Christmas Day is my birthday ... I'm hitting the 5-0, that's a big one. It's a big number. I don’t know if I feel older, but I’m just trying to process it.

What I want to do is to head off somewhere with my kids. Maybe up the mountain, I was thinking, or into the bush or something and spend time with my tamariki, with my whānau.

I live out in the rural Manawatū, so the closest maunga near me is like Tongariro, Ruapehu. But also there are bush walks right where I live, so there's that option, but I'd like to get off the beaten track.

What will you be reading or watching over the break?

I like to read sci-fi, but you know, this job is so busy. So my wife, she's got a trilogy lined up for me.

I haven’t had much time to read books, but I have read one book called the Exiled Fleet by J. S. Dewes. I want to get into the next book in that series. It’s a space sci-fi ... I don’t know if you’ve heard of The Expanse, it was an awesome book series and also a TV series as well; it’s in the vibe of The Expanse.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Green MP Teanau Tuiono is turning 50-years-old on Christmas.

What’s your favourite activity over summer?

Rivers, beaches, bush walks, mountains, anything outside is on the top of my list, and reading lots and lots ... just spending time with family and being old at the age of 50.

What’s your go-to summer dish?

My grandmother’s passed away now, but she cooked Cook Island food ... poke and that kind of thing. I like that food because it’s quite nostalgic, reminds me of Christmas in the past as well, spending time with relatives, especially the island side of the family.

But also I love kaimoana, kinas, pauas, being able to get that, I could eat that any day.

Any neglected hobbies you find time for only over the summer?

Over the years I’ve just done stuff around the house, paint the deck, taken care of bush. So that’s the time to do that stuff.

It ain’t a hobby, it’s a task.