Council adopts clean car policy for councillors in a reported first for NZ

Nelson City Councillors will have to use a low emissions car for council business if they want to claim travel expenses from next year, in what the city's mayor says is a first in Aotearoa.

The councillors unanimously voted in the change, proposed by mayor Nick Smith, at a council meeting on Thursday.

Under the policy amendment, any kilometre reimbursements for travel on council work would only be paid when councillors used a clean car – defined by Government as emitting no more than 146 grams of carbon per kilometre.

Smith proposed the change come into effect in April, “so as to give reasonable time for elected members to change to a clean vehicle”.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Tony Bowater of Bowater Toyota, which recently launched a car share scheme in Nelson. City Councillors have been told they could use the scheme or six council-owned cars for work-related travel, under a new "clean car" policy.

Councillors could also use one of six clean cars from the 11 in the council’s fleet (of a total 39 vehicles), or use a local car share scheme.

The six council cars consisted of four electric pool vehicles and two plug-in hybrids.

Speaking at the meeting before the vote, councillor Mel Courtney said he didn't feel enough time was being allowed to “bed down” the change, and questioned if Smith had discussed the move with councillors.

Smith said councillors could oppose the recommendation, and noted during the mayoral campaign that the change was one he wanted to introduce.

The largest share of Nelson’s carbon emissions was from petrol and diesel vehicles, Smith said.

“It would in my view be a small step to say we’re not going to spend ratepayer money on funding petrol and diesel cars when people have a reasonable alternative.”

The change was a first for councils in New Zealand – and consistent with Nelson having the highest rate of uptake of any region of electric cars, Smith said.

”This policy may not be practical for large rural councils, but for Nelson it makes sense.

“With the single largest source of carbon emissions being transport, and climate change being such a significant issue, we need to be doing our bit.”

The change aligned with the council’s other work on climate change like improving cycleways, expanding bus services, switching buses to electric and expanding the network of electric car recharging stations, Smith said.

He had not taken up the previous mayor’s council-funded electric car, preferring to use the electric car he bought 11 years ago when he was Climate Change Minister.

The electric car used by the previous mayor had been added to the council’s fleet, he said.

The council already had an “electric-first” policy, which meant cars that need to be renewed were replaced with an electric vehicle, but Smith said he wanted to step up progress in converting the council’s car fleet to 100% electric.