The year ahead: Labour Party to shore up its position for the 2023 election

ANALYSIS: It will be an uphill battle. Labour begins 2023 behind in the polls, a hangover from “a hard year”, and burdened by a worsening economic outlook driven by forces largely beyond its control.

As the political cycle enters an election year, there’s already been an acknowledgement that 2022 cannot be repeated for the party.

In the final weeks of 2022, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern made clear there would be a refashioning of Cabinet, policy, and focus.

“I’ve asked Ministers over the summer period: go through your legislative programme, go through your policy programme; 2023 needs to be an absolute focus on the economic situation experience globally,” Ardern said.

“We need to be ensuring we’re supporting New Zealanders and have a clear eye on that issue. We do need to trim back the amount of issues that we are progressing as a Government."

So early in the year, it can be expected that Labour will shore up its position for the coming campaign. A Cabinet reshuffle will occur and the election date announced. Policies will promptly be slashed or put on hold.

Already, some potential openings in Cabinet have emerged. Three sitting ministers have announced their retirement from politics in 2023: Dr David Clark, Poto Williams, and Aupito William Sio. With less than a year still in the job, they may or may not be moved entirely out of Cabinet, but some portfolios might be handed over to fresher faces.

Ministers bogged down with larger or tougher portfolios may also be freed up. It’s broadly expected that Kieran McAnulty, currently associate minister for local government, may take over the portfolio entirely from Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta, whose handling of the Three Waters reform has made her a target.

Similarly, Chris Hipkins took over as police minister in mid-2022 – a portfolio sure to be at the centre of an election campaign – so may hand over the hefty education portfolio to the associate minister, Jan Tinetti. Another associate minister well-placed to take over their superior’s work is Associate Health Minister Ayesha Verrall, who could relieve Andrew Little after two years in which he’s battled through reform of the straining health sector.

Such moves could allow for up-and-comers to enter Cabinet.

There’s already a reasonable idea about what policies might stay, and what may go. Major reform programmes that have taken years to bear fruit, the Three Waters and Resource Management Act reforms, will remain on course.

But more political projects, especially those with a price tag, will be eliminated for their lack of focus on the one true problem of 2023: the economy.

Robert Kitchin/Stuff Finance Minister Grant Robertson and Transport Minister Michael Wood.

Already, there has been a clear signal from Māori Development Minister Willie Jackson that broader work on “co-governance” and the reshaping of how the Government acts on the principles of the Treaty of Waitangi will be placed on the back burner – it had simply become a distraction.

There have also been more questions than answers about the RNZ-TVNZ merger, another likely candidate for the scrap heap. National spotted this as a particular weakness within Labour’s legislative agenda, and has been crowing about the price and a lack of purpose.

Another project likely to become low priority is the proposed income insurance scheme. The proposed ACC-like levy scheme for redundancy payments has barely been mentioned by Finance Minister Grant Robertson in recent months, as National has spun it as a “jobs tax”. With a cost-conscious public facing an expected recession, Labour won’t want to be talking about a new levy.

This refashioning of Cabinet and policy can be expected from Labour in the first weeks of the political new year. But, with an election likely to be set in September or the following months, there will be months to run and much to do if Labour wants to be well placed for the polls.

There is some ground to gain. By 2022’s end, Labour had the support of 33% of voters polled by 1News/Kantar. On the numbers produced by that poll, National-ACT would be governing come 2024.

Much focus will be on the 2023 Budget in May, the last opportunity of this political term for Labour to spend cash where it thinks it's most needed – a Budget that will very much have the impending election in mind.

“The primary focus at next year’s Budget will be on supporting families and households experiencing cost of living pressures,” the Government’s Budget Policy Statement said in December.

The economic outlook will really define the bounds of what Labour is willing to do, and with inflation running high, it’s difficult to justify broad-based stimulatory spending. But there’s a recession driven by a global slowdown in growth expected for the second half of 2023, and with a cost-of-living crunch and likely official cash rate hikes to come, financial relief could be a sure way to turn the dial for voters.

Labour may just join National in promising tax cuts. But there will likely to be a different view of who deserves what.

"We have to strike a balance between broad, ongoing support and careful management of the Government accounts," Robertson said at the half-year update on the Government’s books – which were in decent shape – in December.

Overall, the picture could be worse. Robertson isn't wrong that New Zealand is on better footing than many; he has shored up the Government accounts and there was a surprisingly large GDP figure in December – 2% growth for the year’s third quarter.

But “it could be worse” isn’t an election-winning message, and Labour knows it.

“This year has been hard,” Ardern said of 2022.

“And while politics is always about solving problems, there’s never been quite so many problems presenting themselves all at once, very loudly, very impatiently – like an open bar at a parliamentary dinner break.”

Labour will be hoping that few unseen problems emerge in 2023 to trouble its political fortunes further.