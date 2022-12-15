Under-fire police bosses tell MPs they can only do so much about youth crime

The country’s top cops believe social media, truancy and social issues at home are what’s fuelling a spike in children committing crime – issues they say policing, alone, cannot solve.

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster also promised police would soon begin chasing more fleeing drivers, but told MPs not to expect a major change to the fleeing driver policy.

During Parliament’s annual review of the police, Coster and others in the top brass faced questions on youth crime, ram raiding and firearms.

During more than an hour of sometimes heated questioning, he was asked if police were having to “pick up the slack” from other “lazy” government agencies National’s Mark Mitchell said were not doing enough to stop children getting into crime.

While Coster hit back at the politicisation of policing, telling reporters outside that he wanted a more sober and fact-based analysis of crime and justice, there appeared to be some agreement that police were now expected to do too much.

Deputy Police Commissioner Wally Haumaha​ appeared to agree with some of Mitchell’s concerns around police being expected to pick up extra roles, more suited to welfare agencies. He nodded during Mitchell’s question about whether police were having to “pick up slack”.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Deputy Police Commissioner Wallace Haumaha has advocated for community prevention work to combat youth offending.

After the select committee review, Haumaha told Stuff he agreed with the sentiment that police could only do so much. He said that iwi, community and social agencies outside of government needed to be resourced to better help young people.

“Our responsibility as police is to work with other agencies and iwi,” he said.

“The problem at the moment is you're seeing with ram raids and youth offending, is these kids have been truanting and out of school. It's a huge social problem. And everybody is grappling with it.”

Coster said social media was encouraging young children to commit crimes – but also fuelling unrealistic fear in the community about crime in general.

The pandemic had led to more crime in cities and towns, he said, as they became less populated and more people spent time at home. Overall, that had been balanced due to less suburban thefts.

But he said police were deeply concerned by “a shape spike” in very young children committing crimes since the pandemic had started.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff National Party police spokesperson Mark Mitchell, left, asked police if they were having to “pick up the slack” on child crime.

Coster noted these children, many aged under 14, were not old enough to be criminally culpable for the shoplifting and public intimidation which they were committing.

“Our job is done, in cases with under 14-year-olds, once we have referred them [to other agencies],” he said.

Change in pursuits policy

In 2020, police decided to conduct fewer high-speed chases after a string of deaths. Coster agreed that policy had emboldened criminals to try and escape police by away at high speeds.

At the start of the month, the police announced it would review its pursuits' policy.

However, Coster told MPs not to expect a major change in direction.

“It has been successful in saving lives. We are seeing reduced deaths associated with fleeing drivers.”

Police officers had mixed feelings about what the right policy would be – and it could take time to strike the right balance, he said.

“There are staff who have been involved in pursuits where someone has died, who do not want to see the policy shift.”

Coster said the policy would change, but it needed to carefully thought out and very clear, so officers could make the right decision in a split second.