Joy and sadness as Ngāti Kahungunu's 'very difficult' treaty settlement clears final hurdle

Ngāti Kahungunu ki Wairarapa Tāmaki nui-a-Rua Settlement Trust chairperson Haami Te Whaiti said it had been a long process, but they were proud to finally achieved their settlement with the Crown.

It’s been a long and tortuous road, but the passing of the historic Ngāti Kahungunu treaty settlement earlier this week opens up great possibilities for the Wairarapa iwi.

Ngāti Kahungunu ki Wairarapa Tāmaki nui-a-Rua Settlement Trust chairperson Haami Te Whaiti said it was a time to celebrate, but also to reflect on the sadness of those that did not get to see it pass its final hurdle.

He helped research and lodge the original claims back in the late 80s, and also served as a negotiator and chaired the trust through to the finish line.

“Lots of our people have passed away over that time... and that’s part of the loss that they’re not here.”

READ MORE:

* Wairarapa iwi not connected to the land under dispute, Raukawa tells Supreme Court

* Ngāti Kahungunu ki Wairarapa $115m deed of settlement a 'significant milestone'

* Wairarapa and Tararua iwi to vote on Waitangi Tribunal settlement package



“But it’s part of the pride too, to get to that point I know they wanted us to be, having a settlement that we can be very proud of.”

“I feel a great sense of achievement in terms of what this settlement holds for our people in the future,” Te Whaiti said.

The iwi’s rohe encompassed the south-eastern part of the North Island from South Wairarapa coast to Tararua District and parts of Central Hawke’s Bay.

The “comprehensive” settlement covered more than 30 Waitangi Tribunal claims and gave the iwi trust control of $175 million in assets and cash, but Te Whaiti said the most important component was cultural redress.

GLENN MCCONNELL/Stuff The Ngāti Kahungunu ki Wairarapa Tāmaki nui-a-Rua settlement bill passed its third reading in Parliament on Tuesday.

“This settlement directly addresses all of those claims. This deals with the Crown historical account and cultural redress in terms of properties of significance to us.”

The return of Wairarapa Moana, Lake Wairarapa and its surrounding wetlands, was the jewel in the crown of the cultural redress package, he said.

The area was the breadbasket of pre-European Māori and an important environmental and cultural tāonga. About 30 other assets were to be returned to iwi ownership such as former school properties and reserves.

Wikipedia/Stuff A geological feature at Cape Palliser in South Wairarapa named Nga-ra-a-Kupe (Kupe's Sail) was given to Ngāti Kahungunu iwi as part its treaty settlement.

The settlement’s commercial assets included 70% of Ngāumu Forest, a 13,000ha pine plantation east of Masterton, and two Landcorp farms, Wairio​ Station and Rangedale​ Station.

The balance of the settlement quantum would be provided by the Crown in cash.

The iwi planned to use the money and assets to benefit its whānau, hapū and marae into the future.

It has a ‘Social and Economic Revitalisation Strategy – He Kawenata Hou’ which partnered with 12 Government agencies to benefit members.

Te Whaiti said it was exciting to move into this phase of developing and utilising the settlement package.

“We want it to address the inequities of our people in the community. Whether it be around employment, housing or education, etc.”

“Though the answer to these problems can’t be found in a single settlement; it has got to be a wider responsibility within the community and the Government.”

Politicians of all parties acknowledged that this settlement had to endure a particularly difficult process taking 33 years to get across the line.

The final part of the settlement journey was complicated by a claim (WAI 85) by an affiliated hāpu group Wairarapa Moana which claimed land at Pouākani, now holding the Maraetai Power Station in Waikato.

“We’ve had a lot of difficulties over these last four years, especially... while litigation has been going on,” Te Whaiti said.

Despite a Supreme Court ruling in Wairarapa Moana’s favour last week, it was overruled by Parliament with its unanimous vote of the settlement into law on Tuesday.

The legislation now goes to the governor-general to be given royal assent and the settlement was due to be activated in March. It was expected the Crown would give a formal apology early in the new year.

Te Whaiti said another important consideration for the future was healing division within the iwi as a result of different approaches to settlement strategy.