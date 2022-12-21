Political career came at a cost to my family, Aupito William Sio says

After 15 years of service to Pacific Aotearoa, New Zealand’s Minister for Pacific Peoples, Aupito William Sio, has decided to call it a day and won’t be running in next year’s general election.

He was one of three cabinet ministers who announced their retirement from politics last week, but Sio says the decision to stand down was one he made in 2008.

Sio said he only wanted to be in politics for 15 years, if he was able to, and if there was still more work that needed to be done, he’d stay longer.

“I think I’ve done all that I could do in laying some great foundation for Pacific people,” Sio said.

“I wanted to do whatever I could in the time that was allotted to me, and then move on and give other people that opportunity,” he said.

Sio first went into local politics in 2001 after Len Brown asked him to stand for Manukau City Council. He then joined Labour’s caucus in 2007 after he put his name forward two years before that.

Altogether, his career in politics has spanned 22 years.

“I’ve missed out on my kids growing up. My son is 22 years old and that’s my whole political career.

“The reality is the work never ends, there’s always something more, and we have a crop of young Pacific representatives that have come in who can continue the work.”

He was looking forward to a short holiday in Samoa on New Year’s Eve with his wife, before he finished up his last months in office.

Sio said he wanted to see the 2023 Budget through, to ensure more funds for Pacific Aotearoa.

He would also be hosting several meetings with Pacific leaders, including with educators to discuss the future of the University of the South Pacific.

A biography could also be in the works.

“My experience is different in politics and I would like to put it together to help the next generation come through understand what it was like and perhaps learn from it.

“At some stage you’ve got to think and believe we will have a prime minister of Pacific heritage or Māori, and we have a next generation who tell me they are ready for it.”

He listed the Dawn Raids apology as his biggest achievement in Cabinet, and the setting up of Pacific-focused frameworks and strategies that he says future governments have to invest in.

“The outpouring of love from the community offers the respect I could be proud of, and knowing my family acknowledge that makes me feel that it has been worth it.

“The things that I’ve been able to do as a minister under this government is unprecedented. I am absolutely proud of the work that I’ve been able to preside over.”

He said there had never been this much investment targeted towards Pacific peoples.

“The pattern of the past is that whenever there was an economic downturn, Pacific peoples are the first to get hit and always the last to benefit from any economic recovery, and we had to change that.

“I feel confident that even though there are some cohorts of our population that are still hurting at the moment, by and large there is a real sense of resilience and confidence about the kind of investment they are receiving ... a lot more than what I’ve seen in the past.”

While his political career has been for the benefit of Pacific Aotearoa, Sio said it’s come at a price which his family has had to pay.

He regrets not being able to fulfil his matai (chiefly title) role to attend some funerals in Samoa, including for an uncle who raised him, and remembers a time when his youngest son had to defend him at school for the work he was doing.

“When my wife told me, I was really upset. I called my son, and he was just trying to defend me, he was 15 and I love him for that.

“Another low was when my daughter got her traditional Samoan tattoo, and I couldn’t join her. My wife called me when she was getting it done, and I just cried on the phone. There’s been those moments, but the standout low was when my son defended me.”

Sio said he was fortunate that even though he hadn’t been around for his family, they had always been there for him. He was ready to step up to lay the foundation for them, so their history was not lost.

“I’m not retiring, I’m transitioning. You start from the community, and you never leave the community. I hold a number of matai titles that are there for life, but political positions are there for a time only.

“I’d like to think I’m transitioning back into the community because invariably the community will call upon you and ask you to do things. At least I will have the freedom to conduct my matai roles.”