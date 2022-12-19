Barbara Edmonds to stand for re-election as Mana MP

Labour MP Barbara Edmonds​ is standing for re-election in the Mana electorate.

The first-term MP was comfortably elected in 2020 and is now the party’s junior whip and the chairperson of the Finance and Expenditure committee.

Edmonds said in a statement on Sunday she loved her time as a local MP and was excited to have the opportunity to go into the election again.

“At this time, Mana needs an MP who is a safe pair of hands, is experienced and someone who has strong connections to keep Mana moving,” she said. “That person is me, and I look forward to continuing to work hard to make Mana the best place to live, raise a family, and do business, particularly during uncertain economic times.”

READ MORE:

* Tackling poverty in Mana: New MP Barbara Edmonds brings her lived experience to bear

* Election 2020: New Labour candidate fighting to keep Mana red

* Election 2020: Who are the candidates for the Mana electorate?



National has already selected registered nurse Dr Frances Hughes CNZM to contest the safe Labour seat​. The party said in a statement last week she had 30 years of national and international health and disability experience.

Hughes said she was “excited” to be chosen to run for Mana, saying Labour had taken the seat “for granted”.

“Mana is a microcosm of the issues New Zealand is facing,” she said.

“Rents in Porirua are consistently the highest in the country, crime is a constant worry for people and Labour’s economic mismanagement is sending interest rates skywards for people paying off already big mortgages across the electorate.”