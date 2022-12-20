Christopher Luxon's end-of-year interview: Why politicians need to be upfront about New Zealand’s problems

National Party leader Christopher Luxon on how he thinks 2022 has gone, and where things are heading.

As Christopher Luxon sits in his office, over his left-hand shoulder while I interview him is a framed front page of The Dominion Post, published the day after he won the National leadership.

The headline reads “Luxon pushes moderation”.

Yet the political left has been accusing the National Party leader of doing anything but: boot camps, ankle bracelets, a culture of excuses and much besides.

However, Luxon’s pitch a year ago, now a bit over a year ago, was to keep the different elements of the National Party in balance: the rural and urban, liberal and conservative.

“As I've said from the beginning, yes, you've got to have the moderate liberal and the moderate conservative traditions in the party. Moderate being the operative word,” he said.

“But the other piece is that you needed to be a national National Party and that's why I said from the get-go, I've worked really hard on making sure we were a diverse party.

“And ultimately, we can take our centre-right politics, principles, beliefs and values to all communities across New Zealand.”

Luxon plans not to do too much over the summer, and try to carve out a bit of time to go fishing with wife Amanda.

“Really looking forward to getting to the beach. Like probably with a lot of Kiwis getting into the shorts and T-shirt, and I'd love to get on a boat and go fishing with my wife on an afternoon.”

The National leader ends the year on a high. Previous leader Judith Collins was unable to drag National’s poll numbers out of the 20s, while Luxon has consistently put National back in the mid- to high-30s in most published polls. Most recent public polls show National and ACT being able to form Government.

Luxon is also a noticeably more polished politician than a year ago – he pretty consistently sticks to his key messages.

“Everyone feels the country is heading in the wrong direction. They really want a government to come in and turn things around and be able to get things done,” Luxon said.

“I think we've made a lot of progress over the last 12 months. If you think about where we were, at this time last year, and where we sit today, we're in a different place.

“What I'm most proud about is the fact that we have built the team incredibly well. I think everybody can see that. We've got a great parliamentary team that's playing as a team,” he said.

The National Party has come under criticism in the past couple of weeks for making remarks about what might attract a couple of young South Aucklanders sitting in a garage to gang life. While stressing that he didn't mean to offend, he stands by the fact that social and crime problems have to be discussed openly.

“The reality is New Zealand is a turnaround, and it needs to turn around. And when you're doing that, you have to be really upfront with people about the reality of the situation that we are in and what we face, as well as have hope – and not just hope in some kumbaya sense – but hope because you have a proper plan that you can get New Zealand to a different and a much better place.

“I didn't mean to offend anyone by that remark. But if that's the story, I think we’re missing the real conversation that needs to take place, which is about the causes of crime, not, someone felt offended by my remarks.

“In order for us to do that – and having done a lot of turnaround jobs – you've got to be pretty straight up about where things are, and get to the real nub of an issue rather than try and not talk about it.”

When the National leader was first elected, a big part of his pitch was being able to build the National Party into a team – and on the available evidence he has done a pretty good job. It is one of the things he points to as his biggest achievement of the year.

“I think we've done a good job. I've done a good job of being able to pull this team together and get a different set of outcomes with the same people, and I'm really proud of our team,” he said.

“I think everyone took the challenge incredibly well when I came through as the new leader about what I expected, and what I wanted to achieve with them, and I'm just proud of the team that I've seen come together.

“We need to win next year in order for us to be able to solve problems for New Zealanders and to be able to get this country to realise all the potential that it has.”

As for big mistakes, Luxon doesn't believe he has made any massive clangers, but has broadly got most things right.

“I don't mean that in an arrogant way, but I just want to look back, and it's nothing that I would say I want to replay or do differently again, in that regard.

But he does nominate that holiday is Honolulu (or was it in Te Puke?), as a small lowlight.

“You know, obviously there are things on the margins, we could have done better or communicated better. My famous holiday to Honolulu or Te Puke would be probably as close as it gets.”