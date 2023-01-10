What National's Christopher Luxon needs to do to become prime minister this year

National Party leader Christopher Luxon on how he thinks 2022 has gone, and where things are heading.

ANALYSIS: The National Party has a lot on its plate this year. Revitalised under Christopher Luxon’s leadership and with a good run into the end of the political year in 2022, it starts this new year in good shape.

But the beginning of the 2023 – an election year – there are several key challenges facing the party and its leadership.

Almost all of them are strategic: how will the National party get itself into shape for the 2023 election?

Here are some things to watch out for.

Luxon on his way into the debating chamber.

Which policies?

While National has delivered broad brush strokes around directions and a few smaller policies – such as boot camps for young offenders, getting tough on young beneficiaries, tax indexation – it has not yet released big ideas about what it will do to turn New Zealand into the country it thinks it should be.

In part, this is strategic. Releasing lots of detailed policy far in advance of an election is exceedingly risky: it either gives the government months to poke holes in your ideas, or worse, pressure you into abandoning them.

The key strategic question for National will be what, how much, and when? What areas will it have detailed policies in, how detailed and far-reaching will they be, and when will they be released.

Which voters?

National will also have to decide which voters it will be trying to appeal to and whether it is worth trying to suck some of ACT’s voter base away from it, assuming it is capable of doing so.

Traditional political theory would hold that winning Government requires winning over the big, flabby middle – the New Zealand swing voter, who decides elections.

Now that National is in a position to win with a credible and seemingly stable ACT Party to its right – the first time since New Zealand’s first MMP election – that argument should hold more sway: any votes lost to National’s right but gained in the middle are still votes which put the party into the Treasury benches.

The counterargument to that is that a large ACT Party exerting significance influence inside Government could spook voters looking to make the switch from National to Labour. And there are the more craven considerations: as ACT leader David Seymour noted late last year, National has in the past ruled basically by itself.

A relatively smaller National Party means fewer ministers, fewer jobs, more cooperation.

How will Luxon position himself?

Christopher Luxon began his leadership of National painting himself as a moderate National Party leader. More or less, he has been, but as the year progressed, he took firmer positions on welfare, education and law order.

On economics, the National Party asserts it would be a better economic manager, with better ministers than Labour, and claims to like lower taxes. While there are certainly economic differences with Labour, Luxon has not gone very right-wing on economic issues.

The biggest one which National definitely disagrees with Labour is over Fair Pay Agreements – new sector-wide union pay deals – but this is probably not a great vote swinger. With a backdrop of debt and inflation, tax cuts will also be a more difficult than usual policy to explain or justify to Joe or Josephine public.

A fair bit of this will continue to hang on how Luxon tries to position himself to the public.

Candidate selection

Sam Uffindell’s selection as Tauranga candidate didn’t really go to plan, but Tama Potaka’s in Hamilton West did. National also appears to have been pre-selecting strong candidates, with a considerable amount left do to.

Names include former staffer James Meagher in Rangitata, Coastal Lamb farmer Suze Redmayne in Rangitikei, Cameron Brewer in Upper Harbour.

The party will have to use the list – over which Luxon will have some influence – to continue to diversify the look of its caucus. The Australian Liberal Party – National’s sister party next door – was found in its post-election review to have simply not reflected modern Australia when it lost in May.

National is in a very different place to Peter Dutton’s Liberals, but nevertheless this warning from across the ditch is a strong one that speaks to the importance of party renewal and reflecting modern sensibilities.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff The National leader is still a relatively untested campaigner.

Small target or expansive vision?

The other big question will be the extent to which National decides to pitch itself as an expansive change agent, getting New Zealand moving and unpicking all the things it reckons Labour has messed up. In part, this is a strategic political question about how big a target it wants to make itself for Labour’s political machine.

But it will also be a question of mandate. In general, claiming mandates for things is an exercise in political justification, but at least saying you are going to do something before an election gives cover for afterwards if elected. Having ACT to its right will give National more cover to move on more things, if it were to get elected

The campaign

The final question – and there is no way of knowing the answer to this – is around how good a campaigner Luxon will turn out to be. We simply didn't know at this point.

Depending on how the Labour Party goes and the economy fares, it might not ultimately matter that much. But if it is a tight race, we know that PM Jacinda Ardern is a formidable campaigner. There will be at least three leaders’ debates, and although a good moment won’t win a campaign, a very bad moment can contribute towards losing one. Luxon is untested in these forums.

There is everything to play for this year.