Chappie Te Kani named Oranga Tamariki boss, after a year as acting CEO

Chappie Te Kani has been confirmed as the permanent appointment as Oranga Tamariki chief executive.

After serving more than a year as the acting chief executive of Oranga Tamariki, it’s been confirmed that Chappie Te Kani​ will continue to lead the child welfare ministry.

Te Kani joined Oranga Tamariki last year, originally as a deputy chief executive, after working in various public service roles at DPMC, the Public Service Commission and Te Arawhiti.

When illness prevented former Oranga Tamariki boss Sir Wira Gardiner from continuing work last year, Te Kani took on more responsibilities at the ministry and was eventually named acting chief executive.

Deputy Public Service Commissioner Helene Quilter confirmed Te Kani’s permanent appointment on Monday.​

“He is a dedicated and respected public service leader who is well-equipped to continue leading Oranga Tamariki on its journey to rebuild trust and confidence in the care and protection system,” Quilter said, in a statement.

His 14 months leading the ministry have not been simple.

During this time, Te Kani has had to answer to an investigation into the murder of 5-year-old Malachi Subecz​. The boy died after his family tried to get Oranga Tamairki to step in, including providing photographs of the bruised boy to the agency.

During a Royal Commission of Enquiry into abuse in state care, which Te Kani was called to give evidence at, he revealed that at least one longstanding state employee was being pulled away from child-facing roles after an assault allegation surfaced in the enquiry.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Children’s Minister Kelvin Davis wants to see a decentralisation of the care for children, with more community-led welfare programmes.

Children’s Minister Kelvin Davis has been pushing for significant reform of the child welfare ministry.

He wanted to see communities, such as iwi and Māori-run organisations, take on a greater role in the care of tamariki. He said the state had a history of failure looking after children, and wanted to massively downsize the role of Oranga Tamariki where possible.

Much of Te Kani’s work so far at Oranga Tamariki has been about forming these partnerships with non-government groups.

His background as acting chief executive of both Te Arawhiti, the office of Crown-Māori Relations, and the Ministry for Pacific Peoples, had seen him spend many years in senior leadership positions for Government-community projects.

Davis said Oranga Tamariki had started six trials partnering with iwi across the country. He said that by June next year, he wanted to have another dozen iwi partnerships underway.