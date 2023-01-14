David Seymour: A vote for ACT will keep National on the right

ANALYSIS: David Seymour is a unique politician.

The ACT Party leader, and potential coalition partner for National, is prepared to – again – turn down a ministerial role, even one as the coveted finance minister, in order to pursue his party’s policy interests.

It’s a trait he also attributes to his 10-member caucus, who are on a trajectory to form a government next year – and one which he says is their “superpower”.

“I think I could do a good job as the finance minister, but I'm much more concerned about what will be the policy direction of a new government,” he said.

READ MORE:

* ACT Party turns 25 as David Seymour emphasises focus on 'core business'

* Government's bright line on bright-line test gets very blurry in first question time of new term

* Election 2020: ACT sheds two controversial policies as David Seymour's star rises



Last year was substantial for the ACT Party. Seymour, a conviction politician who advocates for small government and civil liberties, stood out as an opposition MP – a role he is very effective in.

His star-power is much to do with its boost in the polls. Although it has declined after a peak as National shored-up its leadership, it is still steady on 11%.

Seymour is critical of National and says without ACT in Government, it would keep Labour’s tax policy. National in October walked down from scrapping the top 39% tax rate, amid valid concern it would add further fuel to the inflation fire.

ACT's policy to give sizeable tax cuts to everyone may cause further inflation, should it ever see the light of day, and counteract official cash rate hikes hoped to drive down rampant inflation.

His pitch to New Zealand is thus: a vote for ACT is a vote to keep a National-led government from taxing, spending and wasting.

ACT Party leader David Seymour says crime, the Treaty of Waitangi and the economy will be the party’s focus next year.

“You've got to get the policies for people right first,” he said. “I think the thing that we're committed to is that if you vote for us, we're gonna work hard for you."

Over the past year, Seymour has indeed worked hard – his party holding the Government to account over the plight of children in state care, and leading criticisms on polarising policy such as three waters reform and hate speech.

Seymour and his MPs are driven by their own values and ideas rather than trying to stay popular in the polls. It means he turned down a ministerial position offered by Sir John Key in 2015 in order to pursue getting assisted dying legislation into law.

“I could have been a minister could have been the honourable whatever, could’ve been paid 100 grand more over that period, but getting end of life choice bill done was more significant,” he said.

Whether he would be finance minister under a Luxon-led National government isn’t something he is hugely preoccupied with.

“Let's see how the chips lie. What I will say to people is that if you want responsible fiscal management, then a party vote for ACT means you've got more seats at the table for people who believe that the government's got to waste less, spend less and tax less. If you want to keep Labour's tax policy, but have different people operating it, vote National.”

The party’s big focus next year will be on crime and the economy, and a referendum on the Treaty of Waitangi, something Luxon has already ruled out, but which Seymour said is a bottom-line.

“The economy is in great difficulty, lawlessness is a concern of many people and there has to be a way of interpreting the treaty in a modern context that brings people together more than it starts to categorise them separately,” he said.

The party believes the Treaty of Waitangi has been misinterpreted as a “corporate relationship between two groups of people” by the courts, the Waitangi Tribunal, and some aspects of academia for about 40 years. He said this is increasingly dividing people and in his view, the treaty guarantees the same rights and duties for all.

In a discussion document, released in October, he proposed a new Treaty Principles Act which would end a focus on partnership between Māori and the Crown, and which interprets tino rangatiratanga as a right to authority over property.

“I think when I see it, I read, and I think the same rights and duties for all. So we want to pass a Treaty Principles act that says no, that the courts have got it wrong, this is what the democratically elected parliament say, and then actually invite the people of New Zealand to debate and ratify that at referendum. We need an open conversation at the moment.”

The party’s proposed act makes no mention of Māori or the Crown, or hapū and iwi. It referred only to “all New Zealanders”.

His party still agrees with treaty redress and dealing with the “considerable” wrongs of the past, ensuring Māori language and culture thrives, and dealing with inequities, he said.

The tough economic environment is also a key focus in 2023. This mean, in the short term, a focus on regulation, expenditure and tax, but in the longer term he is focussed on ensuring there are enough skills in the working-age population to ensure New Zealand maintains its first-world status and high quality of living.

“We are not transferring enough skills from one generation to another to maintain first world status and that flows into what we can afford to do in healthcare,” he said.

“So all of these things joined together, higher standards and education, more attendance, more attainment, more learning, more productivity, higher wages, people can afford to pay more tax, get better health care ... all of those things connect together.”