Summer off politics: ACT's Karen Chhour's plan to meet family for the first time

Stuff has talked to MPs from across Parliament about what they're looking forward to over the summer break. Today, ACT MP Karen Chhour​ tells political reporter Glenn McConnell what she’s up to during the holidays.

ACT MP Karen Chhour has plans to spend the summer with family, those she knows well – and also her sisters she’s never had the chance to meet in person.

Chhour, who’s the ACT Party child welfare spokesperson, was taken into state care as a child after moving from Australia to Aotearoa with her mother.

Just before the 2020 election, when Chhour was one of the nine new ACT MPs to be elected, she received an email from a man in Australia who said he thought she was his daughter. Since then, she’s discovered she has sisters living in Australia and has had a chance to meet her father.

This summer, in between reading and watching Netflix, she hopes to head over and meet some of her Australian siblings.

What are you doing for the break?

“I'm just looking forward to catching up with my family again, and seeing my children and spending some time with them. That's the very first thing I'll be doing. Christmas will be at our place this year. Which usually means about 50 people showing up or bringing a plate and kind of just catching up with each other again, because most of my husband's family work seven days a week in their different industries. So this is the time of the year that we make sure that we catch up.

RNZ In this episode of The Detail, RNZ takes a look at the nine ACT MPs who will be making their debut in Parliament. But are they really as united in their views as party leader David Seymour claims?

“Then I’m hoping to get away during the holiday, to meet up with a family member I’ve never met before inperson. I actually found the other half of my family just before the election. I found out I’ve got a couple of sisters when I met my dad via Zoom. I'm hoping to try and get a weekend away to actually meet my sister in person.

“I’m nervous, but excited. Excited to finally meet a family member I’ve never met in person.

“From what I’ve seen on WhatsApp and Zoom she’s a really awesome person, so it’s really exciting. And she’s got eight children – that’s eight nieces and nephews I’ve never met before.”

What will you be reading, watching and listening to over summer?

“I’m not really a reader of books. My summer reading list is quite boring, I plan to go through previous reports in my portfolio area of Oranga Tamariki. That’s the only time I’ll get to look back at some of these reports.

“But I will be finishing off SWAT on Netflix. And my house is constantly filled with K-Pop. Not by me, but my daughter is very much into her K-Pop, so that is what we will be listening to over summer, no doubt.”

Any neglected hobbies you only find time for over the summer?

”I’m just looking forward to getting back into sports with the kids again, watching them play. I also get into fishing. We like to go up north at Christmas, my husband's family’s got a little piece of land up there. And we can work for a week or two, I enjoy just sitting and fishing up there.”