New Zealand congratulates Fiji's new Prime Minister

Fiji elected a new government in its election, ending a 16-year rule of Frank Bainimarama’s Fiji First Party. (File image)

Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta has congratulated Sitiveni Rabuka and his new coalition for winning the Fiji general election.

Mahuta posted a congratulatory message on Twitter after the kingmaker party, Social Liberal Democratic Party (SODELPA), made the decision to form the next Fiji government with Rabuka on Tuesday.

The Fiji election ended with a hung parliament after the incumbent, Frank Bainimarama’s Fiji First Party and Rabuka’s coalition with the National Federation Party finished with 26 seats each.

SODELPA held the key to the next government with their three seats.

A party can form a government if they win 28 or more seats in Fiji’s 55-member parliament.

Mahuta tweeted: “Congratulations to PA-NFP-SODELPA/ Sitiveni Rabuka on forming a coalition to lead the people.”

She said she looked forward to working together to continue strengthening Fiji and New Zealand’s warm relationship.

Supplied Fiji’s new Prime Minister, Sitiveni Rabuka.

It’s the second time Rabuka will be Fiji’s Prime Minister, after he seized control through a coup in 1987 before legitimising his government at a democratic election in 1992.

He remained in power until 1999.

University of Canterbury political sociologist Dr Steven Ratuva said the new government would have a lot to do to allow for more freedom in a country that has been under one rule for nearly two decades.

Bainimarama, who overthrew the government with a coup in 2006, had been in power for the last 16 years.

Ratuva said he hoped the new government would look into reforming unpopular legislation and policies.

“There are so many of them, there are a lot of things that need to be reformed, like the education system which has really collapsed in terms of quality and the way it’s been run,” Ratuva said.

“Fiji’s health system is one of the worst in the world in terms of primary health care, and it has one of the highest numbers of amputations in the world.”

Ratuva said agriculture, media laws and the judicial system should be improved.

“The whole idea is to allow for much more freedom, inclusion and equity, for example in the appointment of boards – that was largely based on patronage.

“There has to be much more diversity, representation from different sections of the community in terms of gender, professional qualifications and so on.”

Fijians took to the streets and on social media to celebrate the new government after the announcement was made on Tuesday night.

Ratuva said a tripartite coalition could work as all parties had worked together before.

“In the three parties, they have a lot of highly qualified professionals who are former senior civil servants, people from the public sector, academia, and it’s a whole range of different and diverse minds coming together.”

He said Bainimarama’s party would make a great opposition because they had learnt the art of governing and how to run a country.

“They will be able to provide a very robust, dynamic and well-informed opposition. Sometimes good opposition will also be good for the government to make sure they are on the right track.”