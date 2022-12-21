'Cautious optimism' as the Government offers some changes to plan for agricultural emissions pricing

Jacinda Ardern announces changes to the plan for agricultural emissions pricing.

The Government is promising farmers that it will charge agricultural emissions at the “lowest price possible”, and won’t regularly alter the prices – to give farmers more certainty.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern made the commitment on Wednesday, confirming the Government plan to price agricultural emissions was on track to start in 2025.

Ardern, Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor and Climate Minister James Shaw released an update on the emissions pricing plan on Wednesday, besides members represented in He Waka Eke Noa, the industry-led partnership working to include agriculture in New Zealand’s climate response.

In October, the Government released its consultation document for how to price agriculture emissions and reward climate-friendly farming. That document was immediately slammed by environmental groups for not going far enough and was slammed by farming lobbies, which warned it could lead to farms closing and land being converted into forest plantations.

Getty Images Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the Government is promising farmers that it will charge agricultural emissions at the “lowest price possible”, when it starts pricing in 2025.

Unlike all other industries, agriculture is excluded from the Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS). The ETS is the system which charges for emissions and rewards businesses, such as carbon-capturing forest owners, for reducing New Zealand’s total emissions.

For the past 20 years, governments have looked at how to include farming in New Zealand’s emissions reduction programme. Methane emissions – the vast majority of which is generated by livestock – make up half of New Zealand’s overall emissions profile.

Consultation about the agriculture emissions pricing plan closed in November.

On Wednesday, the ministers promised some changes to the original plan.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Climate Minister James Shaw, Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor, and Kieran McAnulty, released a consultation paper for agriculture emissions pricing in October.

They confirmed a board of representatives, from the Climate Change Commission and farming industry, would work to set the levy, and would be directed to set it at the lowest possible price that could conceivably allow New Zealand to meet its emissions reduction targets.

The money collected from the levy would be “recycled” back to the agricultural industry, O’Connor said, to fund climate-friendly investments.

”The farming sector will have input into the decisions around recycling income raised by the levy back out to the sector,” he said.

“The Government is also urgently working with the sector to develop a process to recognise on-farm carbon sequestration, which is a top priority for farmers.”

Nathan Guy, the former primary sector minister who now chairs the Meat Industry Association, said he was “cautiously optimistic” after Wednesday's announcement.

He said there were still some concerns with the proposal.

“A key area that warrants further work and clarification is how exactly sequestration will be accounted for and rewarded within the emissions pricing system. This is a critical aspect and farmers must be able to count all genuine sequestration on farm,” he said.

The meat industry also wanted to know how low the emissions pricing would be.

Cabinet was set to confirm the Government’s emissions pricing plan early next year.