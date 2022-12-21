Crown urgently appeals against 501 deportee human rights case

501 deportees walk past a heavy police presence as they settle in for their enforced quarantine at the Ramada Hotel in Auckland during a Covid lockdown. This is not an image of the deportee known as G. (File photo)

The Crown will appeal the ruling that the treatment of an Australian ex-prisoner breached several human rights.

Yesterday Justice Christine Gwyn in the Wellington High Court ordered police to remove the fingerprints, photographs and DNA samples of a 501 deportee (referred to as G) because the probation-like conditions he faced for two years after his entry into New Zealand were an unlawful breach of human rights.

A statement from Crown Law this afternoon said the agency had filed an appeal with the Court of Appeal urgently, because of the judgment’s “potential impact” on the management regime used for all 501 deportees.

About 2000 prisoners had been deported to New Zealand under the Australian immigration policy since 2014. The deportees are referred to as 501s because they are deported under s 501 of Australia’s Migration Act 1958.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Isolating 501 deportees ordered to MIQ after Auckland CBD incident

* Flight carrying '501' deportees from Australia lands in Auckland after long hiatus

* Covid-19: Isolation hotel for Australian deportees shut down due to trans-Tasman bubble



MARK TAYLOR/STUFF Nicole Sutorius, who was one of the first people deported under the 501 policy, thinks rules around it need to change.

Advocate Filipa Payne from the lobby group Route 501 believed the judgment could apply to hundreds of other deportees in similar circumstances, where they had to report to probation officers frequently.

She said the Government's treatment of 501s criminalised the ex-prisoners as soon as they were in New Zealand.

G, who represented himself in court, was convicted of supplying drugs in Australia in 2014 and deported in 2019. He was subject to strict, parole-like conditions when he arrived in New Zealand for two years

The judgment in G v Commissioner of Police found the conditions were retrospective penalties and amounted to double jeopardy, because he had already served his full prison sentence in Australia.

The court decision said it would be unfair to apply the law, which did not come into existence until 2015, to G who could not have known the penalties when he was sentenced.

The management regime breached the right to natural justice, freedom of movement, and to be free from unreasonable search and seizure, the judgment said. The decision, by the Commissioner of Police, that G was a returning prisoner was therefore unlawful.

“The consequences of being determined to be a returning prisoner ... amount to an ongoing intrusion into all aspects of a person’s private life for the duration of the conditions and indefinitely in respect of identifying particulars and bodily samples,” the decision states.

Despite the hefty consequences, G was never given a chance to have his views heard on the determination that he was a “returning prisoner”.

Earlier today at a press conference, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said “community safety” would be paramount for the Government in deciding how to respond to the High Court judgment.

“Keep in mind that the measures that we’ve had in place to date [to deal with 501s] have all been based on our intent to keep communities safe,” she said.