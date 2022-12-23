Tasman District Council eyes council-iwi cadetship trial

Tasman District Council has received approval for $300,000 from the Government for a council-iwi cadetship programme that aims to create a “pipeline of expertise”.

Tasman District Council is gearing up to trial a council-iwi cadetship programme aimed at building the capacity and capability of iwi to contribute to the council’s work programme and decision-making.

The cadetship proposal has received a $300,000 boost from the Government. That $300,000 was announced this week as part of $5.64 million the Government approved for the council in Better Off funding under its Three Waters reform programme.

That $5.64m is the first slice of just over $22.5m the council is expected to receive as its allocation from the Government's $2 billion in Better Off funding.

Tasman District Council acting chief operations officer Jenna Neame on Thursday said the council aimed to work collaboratively with other local authorities and the iwi trust in the top of the south on the cadetship programme to create a “pipeline of expertise”.

123rf A total of $100,000 has been approved for the detailed design of the proposed Motueka Community Pool.

Working through the details of the trial would be a priority in 2023. It could be the cadetships would be for three years after which time the participants could move into graduate planner roles or other sectors where skills were in demand within local government or the iwi trust.

“It’s about building capacity for the future,” Neame said. “It’s a great example of how iwi and council can work in partnership.”

Elected members from the previous term of council agreed in September to apply for the $5.64m for more than a dozen projects across the district – from $50,000 for a feasibility study, community engagement and detailed design for a Tākaka youth bike and skate park to $1m to help meet the council costs associated with the Water Services Act.

The application also included a request for $75,000 to investigate – jointly with Nelson City Council – the feasibility of an “urban development agency” to acquire and consolidate land to on-sell for more affordable housing developments and larger-scale intensification.

Tasman District Council/Supplied Tasman District Council acting chief executive Leonie Rae says projects to benefit from the first tranche of the Better Off funding are spread across every ward in the district.

Council acting chief executive Leonie Rae said approval was given for everything in the council’s application, “with projects spread across every ward”.

Earlier in the year, a series of council workshops and discussions along with one-on-one meetings with community boards, Te Tauihu iwi, Nelson city and Marlborough district councils helped identify the projects that the top of the south would most benefit from as a collective.

The Tasman projects set to benefit from the funding include the investigation and design work on the proposed Motueka Community Pool ($100,000) and new community facilities at Waimea ($200,000) and Tapawera ($50,000). Design work and improvements to recreation facilities at Kingsland Forest Park ($550,000), Moturoa/Rabbit Island ($435,000) and Murchison ($250,000) are also on the list.

“The approved projects will have differing timelines for delivery but we are aiming to kick off this programme of work in early 2023, once the funding agreement has been signed with our funder, the Department of Internal Affairs ... and programme monitor, Crown Infrastructure Partners,” Rae said.