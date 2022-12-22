Jacinda Ardern's ‘arrogant prick’ comment snapped up at auction

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has apologised for calling David Seymour an 'arrogant prick', during a raucous final day in Parliament for 2022.

A framed transcript of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern calling ACT leader David Seymour an "arrogant prick" in Parliament has sold for more than $100,100 - money which will go to a prostate cancer charity.

The two leaders signed a framed transcript of the remark, made last Tuesday on the second-to-last sitting day of the year, after a combative question from Seymour in the House.

The comment, made to Ardern’s deputy Grant Robertson, was picked up faintly by the debating chamber's microphone and preserved in the official Parliamentary transcript, known as Hansard.

It was auctioned it on Trade Me for the Prostate Cancer Foundation and got hundreds of donations before it closed on Thursday afternoon.

Robert Kitchin/Stuff David Seymour with the framed 'arrogant prick' remark.

After the comment, Ardern sent Seymour a text message to apologise, and later offered a further apology in the House.

The idea for the auction was hashed out at the annual Press Gallery Christmas party.

Prostate Cancer Foundation chief executive Peter Dickens said he was astounded ”astounded” the figure got so high.

It had been a tough year for the charitable sector, and the extra funding would go towards its nationwide support and information services. He commended both politicians for getting a positive outcome from what could’ve been the start of something unpleasant.

“It is such a classy move.”

The saga gave an opportunity to gain public awareness of the cancer, he added.

People can be screened for the cancer at age 50 with a PSA blood test – “just a little prick that can save a life” – or at 40 if they have a family history, he said.

It was auctioned from Seymour’s TradeMe account.