Jacinda Ardern's ‘arrogant prick’ comment snapped up by Reefton vet at auction

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has apologised for calling David Seymour an 'arrogant prick', during a raucous final day in Parliament for 2022.

Reefton veterinarian Julian Shorter has “grabbed an iconic moment in New Zealand’s Parliament history” after placing the winning bid on a signed transcript of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern calling ACT leader David Seymour an "arrogant prick”.

The framed transcript of the remark, made last Tuesday after a combative question from Seymour in the House, sold on Trade Me for $100,100 on Thursday afternoon.

It was the site’s most viewed listing of the year and all of the money will go to the Prostate Cancer Foundation.

Shorter, 68, said he was going to buy a yacht, but his partner Gail wasn’t keen on the idea so he decided to spend the money on the transcript.

He said he hadn’t given much money to charity before and prostate cancer was a worthy cause, so was making up for lost time with the bumper donation.

Ardern said on Instagram she “never expected” her comment to deputy Grant Robertson, which was picked up faintly by the debating chamber's microphone and preserved in the official Parliamentary transcript, to end this way.

”A faux pas with the old mic has turned into $100,100 for the Prostate Cancer Foundation,” she said.

After the comment, Ardern sent Seymour a text message to apologise and later offered a further apology in the House.

Robert Kitchin/Stuff David Seymour with the framed 'arrogant prick' remark.

The idea for the auction was hashed out at the annual Press Gallery Christmas party.

Seymour said he was blown away by the kindness of bidders and that the interest was greater than he could’ve imagined.

“I want to thank Jacinda for being a good sport. When I suggested this to her at the Press Gallery party last week she got it immediately, agreed, and followed through,” he said.

Prostate Cancer Foundation chief executive Peter Dickens said he was ”astounded” the figure got so high.

Supplied Julian Shorter, who placed the winning bid, and his partner Gail Nortstrom.

It had been a tough year for the charitable sector, and the extra funding would go towards its nationwide support and information services. He commended both politicians for getting a positive outcome from what could’ve been the start of something unpleasant.

“It is such a classy move.”

The saga gave an opportunity to gain public awareness of the cancer, he added.

People can be screened for the cancer at age 50 with a PSA blood test – “just a little prick that can save a life” – or at 40 if they have a family history, he said.

It was auctioned from Seymour’s Trade Me account.