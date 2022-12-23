Te Pāti Māori wants to connect with Māori drawn to 'white supremacist' movements during the pandemic

co-leaders Debbie Ngarewa-Packer and Rawiri Waititi had out lollies at the final bridge run of 2022.

Debbie Ngarewa-Packer and Rawiri Waititi, the co-leaders of Te Pāti Māori, love a bit of controversy. They’re proud to have both ticked up many days on protest lines.

They describe Te Pāti Māori as a flax roots, community-led political movement that will slowly chip away at our Westminster system of government until they can change not only public policy, but Parliament itself.

“We’re hearty activists,” Ngarewa-Packer says.

Waititi adds: “Activism is all about disrupting the current system and ensuring that you get your voice heard.”

Their office walls are filled with pictures of history-making protests for Māori rights. They look back at the delivery of the Māori Language Petition, which marked its 50th anniversary in September, and also the more recent Foreshore and Seabed protests – which sparked the creation of the Māori Party.

David Unwin/Stuff Te Pāti Māori co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer, pictured at a protest in Manawatū in favour of establishing Māori Wards.

But early in 2022, another history-making protest filled both leaders with dread. The Māori Party office had a birds-eye view of the three weeks of anti-government protests, and eventual riot

– and both leaders agree this was a lowlight of 2022.

“The misinformation that was fed to our people, the propaganda, the alignment with white supremacist ideologies. I think it was a real low,” Waititi says.

GLENN MCCONNELL/Stuff The 23-day occupation of Parliament's grounds ended in a riot.

He recalls hearing screams from Māori, calling for him and Ngarewa-Packer to be hanged and executed. The term “kūpapa”, a derogatory name which comes from the Māori who fought for the Crown during the New Zealand Wars, was often directed at Māori MPs.

“At that time, we were trying our best to find our way through a pandemic,” he says.

They had worked alongside iwi organisations to vaccinate their people, and provide Covid-19 testing. They spent most of the start of this year working in frontline roles, opting to join Parliament by Zoom so they could avoid travel and help their iwi health providers.

“We could feel the rising, we could feel our own whānau, and the exhaustion that tiredness of being locked down,” Ngarewa-Packer says.

GRANT ROBERTSON/Supplied A dawn ceremony was held at Parliament, with mana whenua from Te Āti Awa working to restore mauri to the grounds after a riot and more than three weeks of protester occupation.

Both Waititi and Ngarewa-Packer have mixed feelings about the pandemic response. They share deep concerns about social cohesion, with communities appearing to become more splintered throughout lockdowns and thanks to vaccine disinformation.

To see Māori standing beside far-right activists, holding the United Tribes flag, and continuing to protest despite the wish of Te Ātiawa mana whenua, was a strange sight.

Waititi says that alignment must be caused by genuine concerns with the Government, but is misdirected.

“We are all disillusioned by this system. That’s why we’re here to challenge it. I say, give us an opportunity to stand up against the government - but not this misinformation that went along with that.”

Throughout the year, Te Pāti Māori has been waging its own battle against the Crown.

A highlight for both leaders was their petition to change the country’s name to Aotearoa. It attracted 70,000 signatures.

They also launched a campaign to seek a “divorce” from the British monarchy, early in the year, before voting against a day off for Queen Elizabeth II Memorial Day in September.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Māori Party co-leader Rawiri Waititi opposed a public holiday following Queen Elizabeth II’s death.

At the time, Waititi asked: “Why for the Queen of England and not for the Māori Queen Te Arikinui Te Atairangikaahu and many other significant figures of te iwi Māori?”

Opposition to the monarchy fits alongside their main goal of constitutional transformation. They want to see a devolution of Parliament, with greater power given to iwi and hapū to manage their own livelihoods – and thus regain greater tino rangatiratanga.

Waititi has been finding ways to kick-start more debate about constitutional transformation. He says it’s his primary focus in Parliament.

Ngarewa-Packer is focused on more immediate political issues, mainly around the environment, health, justice and welfare.

Despite reforms focused on moving Oranga Tamariki to collaborate more, and take its lead from iwi and whānau, Ngarewa-Packer remains highly critical of the child welfare system. She also believes the Government is heading in the wrong direction in its response to the cost of living.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff The Māori Party says the cost of living will mean many struggle through Christmas.

The creation of the Māori Health Authority is one area where they believe the Government is heading in the right direction. The current health system is not serving Māori as well as other ethnic groups, with the latest research showing a Māori pēpi born today is currently expected to die 7.5 years earlier than a non-Māori peer.

The creation of the authority was labelled “separatist” by many in the Opposition, and was used as an example in the increasingly divisive “co-governance” debate.

Ngarewa-Packer says the political debate was “racism”, with parties “telling their core supporters what they want to hear”. She says it’s the Māori Party’s job to hold both the Opposition and Government to account on these issues.

With ACT unapologetic in its attacks on issues such as co-governance, it seems increasingly unlikely Te Pāti Māori could work in coalition beside them. For now, Waititi says they’re happy sitting on the cross benches.

The reality of a two-person party has led to some issues for Ngarewa-Packer, whose portfolio areas stretch across most areas of government.

The state of child safety, poverty and health has been one of the hardest issues, she says.

“I want to make sure that we use every sphere of influence to save even just one little child's life. So those are moments that I've cried in actual desperation and disappointment and reflected on what the hell should we have done?”