Summer off politics: Adrian Rurawhe's reading list perfect for political geeks

Stuff has talked to MPs from across Parliament about what they're looking forward to over the summer break. Today, Parliament’s Speaker, Adrian Rurawhe,​​ tells political reporter Glenn McConnell what he’s up to over the holidays.

The Speaker of Parliament, Adrian Rurawhe, doesn’t get much of a break over summer.

Just a few months into his new role as Speaker, Rurawhe is eager to keep on top of his work. And even when he’s not working the Speaker and MP for Te Tai Hauāuru plans to relax with a reading list packed with political history, drama and debate.

READ MORE:

* Points of Order: One wedding and a press conference

* Elections 2020: Can the Māori Party reclaim Te Tai Hauāuru or will it remain Labour's?

* Te Tai Hauauru MP plans to stand for re-election in 2017



Where will you be this summer?

“Well for Christmas, I'm actually going over to Melbourne. We've got lots of family over and Melbourne. Like a lot of us, we've got whānau across Australia. I'll come home for New Year's. And then I am attending the Commonwealth Speakers and Clerks Conference, which will be held in Canberra.”

So you’re working over summer?

“Yeah, that conference has always been held at the beginning of January. I think they do that because basically that’s when all the parliaments across all Commonwealth countries are not sitting, and they get them most attendance at that time. It’s three days, a great learning experience, especially for very new presiding officers. Then, when I come back, I feel like I’ll finally get a break.”

PARLIAMENT TV Adrian Rurawhe has been elected Parliament's new Speaker, with the unanimous support of the House.

Does your break involve reading or watching or anything?

“Yes, I’ve got three books waiting. The first is Kāwai by Monty Soutar​, he’s a historian, Māori professor. He wrote Ngā Tama Toa, about Māori in the Second World War, and Whitiki! Whiti! Whiti! E! about the First World War. This is his first novel, Kāwai, I haven’t read it yet but it was released a month or two ago. I’m really looking forward to reading that, because I’m pretty sure it will be historically correct.

“I’ve also bought Yes, Minister by Christopher Finlayson. I’ve heard that’s a good read, but it might be good for a bit of a laugh. He’s a character, and very witty. I imagine he’s chosen the name Yes, Minister for a reason.

“Then there’s a completely nerdy one, I don’t even want to admit it. It’s one about democracy in Aotearoa New Zealand by Geoffrey Palmer and his granddaughter, Gwen. The main reason I want to read this is to see if it’s something I can recommend to people, to learn about democracy in New Zealand.

“I suspect on Christmas morning I might get a few more books too, but I don’t want to spend all my time reading.

“I’ll also finish off Libre on Netflix, which is about Cuba. I really like historical documentaries. I just recently visited Latin America, so all of a sudden I’m really into Latin American history. I also like historical, period dramas – and I’ve got the whole fifth season of The Crown to watch.”

Any neglected hobbies you only find time for over the summer?

“Neglected hobbies, well. Before coming to Parliament I did actually have a garden. But no, no plans to start planting that again.”