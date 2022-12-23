How the Government managed the message while influencer couple was detained in Iran

Topher Richwhite and Bridget Thackwray, who are traveling the world in a Jeep, entered Iran in July. Their Instagram accounts then went silent for months.

It is a tale worthy of a Netflix series: a glamorous couple, one the son of a rich lister, take a round-the-world trip, detailing their travels in regular social media updates and video blogs. After documenting crossing the border from Turkey into Iran, their social media posts stopped.

Social media influencers Christopher ‘Topher’ Richwhite and Bridget Thackwray were detained in Iran in early July before their release on October 26. After their release, the Government stepped up its response to the women-led, anti-government protests that have rocked Iran and shocked the world for months.

What took place between the pair’s detainment and release was near-daily updates to ministers, a phone call between Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta and her Iranian counterpart Hussain Amir Abdollahian on September 12, a media strategy, a communications plan, representations to the Iranian ambassador and months of work from officials on the ground in Tehran.

The efforts, detailed in documents released under the Official Information Act, were “significant” and 26 Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFAT) staff had some direct involvement in the case, but the overall cost in monetary terms couldn’t be quantified. Costs incurred by the pair during their time in Iran, and in the course of their departure, have been met by their families.

READ MORE:

* Missiles strike near US consulate in north Iraq

* Iran executes exiled journalist who encouraged anti-government protests

* Iran releases US scholar held since 2016 in prisoner exchange



Expedition Earth/Supplied Social media influencers Bridget Thackwray and Christopher ‘Topher’ Richwhite from Expedition Earth were driving around the world to promote environmental issues. (File photo)

Officials told Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on July 12 that the pair were being detained by the authoritarian Iranian government.

Ardern and the MFAT were given an informal heads up about “New Zealand nationals and their circumstances in Iran”, but later that day things escalated and officials had named the work to release the pair “Operation Mercury” and had given them the code names Jack and Jill .

Officials conceded it would make engaging with the Iranian system “significantly more difficult” if their detainment was to become public knowledge and said a response to any media queries would be not to comment on the issue because of privacy reasons. Media outlets were briefed, but asked not to report on their plight. Meanwhile, Iran reverberated with anti-regime protests and demonstrations led by women and girls.

Three days later, MFAT and officials from the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet (DPMC) had worked through communications plans, given Ardern talking points and suggested responses, and had worked out a media plan.

Officials continued to give daily updates to ministers for much of July, before observing on August 1 an “uptick” in public comments on the couple’s Instagram page raising questions about their whereabouts. But by August 12, officials had moved the updates to at least once a week.

On September 12, Mahuta and her Iranian counterpart held a phone call at 7.30pm, and later that month as officials were reviewing the media strategy “in light of potential developments”.

By October 7 officials had prepared more talking points for Ardern and Mahuta for when the story breaks and if the pair have crossed the border, as well as ‘holding lines’ for before they were released.

By October 20, MFAT was expecting media inquiries and was ready to say the pair had left Iran, were safe and well, and that they couldn’t comment further due to privacy reasons.

Five days later, there was “considerable” social media and media activity about the pair, including a post from an academic on social media confirming this is the case.

Then, on October 26, Stuff reports they are being held in Iran but less than an hour later, officials confirm they have been released and are safe and well, and Stuff updates its story.

The next day the pair released a statement, thanking “all those who have supported us over recent months”. They have not made any public comments since.