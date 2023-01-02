Summer off politics: David Seymour's plans to read in the sun

ACT Party leader David Seymour is spending his summer break in Northland, lying low after a busy year.

At my tūrangawaewae in Northland, hopefully [on] the beaches, with my extended family, including my growing number of nieces and one nephew, and just trying not to get sunburned, but also get lots of saltwater – it makes you healthier.

Persecute me for being a nerd, but I try to read. I just see things all the time that I wish I read. Of course during the year, it’s very difficult. I see these people saying like ‘I read a book a week’. I'm like, really? Well, over the summer, you can read a bit.

All year, I've been trying to read, Stolen Focus by Johann Hari, which is a book about how people don't get things done because of constant distractions. And I've got halfway through the book all year. So I'm hoping to finish that, ironically, along with a few other books.

I'm reading Chris Finlayson’s book, He Kupu Taurangi, which is his summary of the Treaty settlement process – just an excellent book. Much better value than the snarky Yes, Minister.

I'm reading George Friedman's latest, The Storm Before the Calm. Friedman makes an argument – that I tend to believe and have independently proposed for New Zealand – that there seems to be about a 50-year cycle in our political events.

Friedman believes the US will go through a very disruptive decade before as it has many times before launching until a new period of general American awesomeness and the storm before the calm argues that the US has a similar cycle.

So at the moment, you've got a former president or recently former president who's a crook. You've got an inflation problem. You've got an enormous or certainly greater racial tension than the United States had in recent times. If you think about it, a lot of that was true in the late 60s and early 70s. Inflation, corrupt politicians, racial tensions, and the US has a habit of going through these periods, reinventing itself ... I would argue that if you think about the Treaty, the 1890s, the 1930s, the 1980s, New Zealand also has this period about every 50 years.

I must remember to cancel my Netflix subscription, I just don't have time yet. Although I have been rewatching, sneakily, Outrageous Fortune. Antonia Prebble, Nicole Whippy, Frank Whitten, Robyn Malcolm. I always say I wish that Cheryl West was a real person and Robyn Malcolm was a fictitious character. Such a greeny.

I would, I would love to fix up some of the rough features on my sports car. But I know I'll get too distracted by people and going to the beach to make that a reality, but it's still by far a sort of secondary fantasy. Also, I got to attack my garden. Turns out stuff just grows.

I built this thing when I was at school, miraculously, it’s still registered and warranted. So the problem is I can't get around in it any more because people in Epsom recognise me.

Well, I lived in Canada for five years and my boss’ partner taught me the most extraordinary Canadian thing, which is a full side of salmon on a wet cedar plank. You put the whole thing on the barbecue and the cedar smokes the salmon with a kind of brown sugar mix. I still have to text her every time to find out what it is, but a brown sugar mix. You get this sort of smoked salmon and brown sugar thing going on with the cedar flavour.