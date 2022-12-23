Crown Law looking to stop '501' decision as police look for 'longer-term solution' to manage deportees

Former Rebels gang member and one of many 501 deportees who've returned to New Zealand, Lee Te Puia, is now mentoring through his boxing gym. (This video was first published in September, 2022)

Crown Law has urgently sought to halt proceedings which could impact how police manage 501 deportees in New Zealand, Justice Minister Kiri Allan says, after the High Court in Wellington found probation-like conditions one faced were an unlawful breach of his human rights.

On Friday afternoon there was an urgent hearing where the Crown sought a stay in proceedings until a longer term-solution is found. Allan said this was to ensure police and Corrections have the “appropriate powers” to manage those living here and those who will be arriving under the policy.

“We are awaiting the outcome of the application,” Allan said.

The decision, made on Tuesday, was expected to have ramifications for the many others deported under the hardline immigration policy which sees people deported from Australia to New Zealand on character or criminal grounds even if they have never lived there or left here when they were very young.

READ MORE:

* 501 deportee advocate will fight on after Crown human rights appeal

* Crown urgently appeals against 501 deportee human rights case

* Flight carrying '501' deportees from Australia lands in Auckland after long hiatus



ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Minister of Justice Kiri Allan has sought a stay in proceedings. (File photo)

Most of them have faced criminal charges or convictions in Australia, and more than half go on to reoffend in New Zealand.

The policy has been a source of tension between Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and her Australian counterparts, and caused issues for her Government.

Ardern in 2020 told then-Australian prime minister Scott Morrison, to stop deporting “your people and your problems” and she has continued to push for a softening of policy across the Tasman with Anthony Albanese.

A 501 deportee, referred to as G, on Tuesday successfully challenged the conditions he faced for two years after his entry into New Zealand arguing he had served his time in Australia.

Justice Cheryl Gwyn in the Wellington High Court on ordered police to remove his fingerprints, photographs and DNA samples. She accepted his claim that the new restrictions or punishments were being introduced retrospectively after already serving time in Australia