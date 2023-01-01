'Giant of NZ foreign policy', former diplomat Terence O'Brien dies

Former New Zealand Diplomat Terence O'Brien has died in Wellington, aged 86. (File photo)

A former top diplomat who represented Aotearoa for more than 40 years and is credited with helping shape its foreign policy has died.

Terence O’Brien served as New Zealand’s ambassador in Geneva and later to the European Union in the mid-1980s. He previously served in Bangkok, London and Brussels.

He was also New Zealand's ambassador to the United Nations between 1990 and 1993, including a term as the President of the UN Security Council.

Upon returning to Wellington following his time abroad, O’Brien was appointed founding director of the Centre for Strategic Studies.

He and his family also established a scholarship at Te Herenga Waka–Victoria University of Wellington in honour of his long-standing commitment to international relations and strategic studies.

O’Brien died on Friday, approaching his 87 birthday, in the company of family.

A family tribute run in The Dominion Post read: “Dedicated to New Zealand, Terence served his country with distinction for over 40 years as a diplomat and as founding director of the Centre for Strategic Studies.”

Craig Simcox/Stuff Terence O’Brien, pictured here with his wife of 60 years Elizabeth O’Brien, has been remembered for his dedication in serving New Zealand abroad. (File photo)

He was described as a very dear husband of 60 years to wife Elizabeth, and loving father and father-in-law to John O'Brien, Georgia O'Brien and Jonny Holden, Daniel O'Brien and Maty Nikkhou-O'Brien and Timothy O'Brien.

Several others also paid tribute to his legacy via social media platforms.

Director of the Centre for Strategic Studies at Victoria University David Capie​ said he was saddened to learn of O’Brien’s passing, describing him as a “distinguished New Zealand diplomat”.

“Though slowed by a stroke in recent years, Terence continued to take a keen interest in international affairs [and] New Zealand's place in the world,” Capie said on Twitter.

“He was a fierce advocate for what he understood as an independent foreign policy and a staunch supporter of multilateralism.”

Stephen Jacobi​, executive director of the NZ China Council and the NZ International Business Forum, described O’Brien as a “giant of NZ foreign policy – a gifted thinker and communicator who taught us all so much”.

He expressed his sympathy to those who knew and loved him, adding it was sad news to end 2022 on.