Government to decide on Covid screening for incoming China travellers on Tuesday

The Government is set to make a call on Tuesday morning about whether travellers from China need to produce a negative pre-departure Covid-19 before entering New Zealand.

New Zealand scrapped pre-departure testing in June last year, but health officials have been conducting a public health risk assessment over the past 24 hours.

A spokesperson for duty minister Stuart Nash said the advice would be going to Cabinet ministers on Monday night for consideration.

Other countries including Australia, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan have already imposed screening requirements, with them requiring travellers from mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau to provide a negative Covid-19 test before being allowed entry.

China dropped its zero-Covid policy last week, announcing an end to quarantining those from overseas starting January 8, prompting a wave of tourists to proceed with their travel plans abroad, despite the virus is spreading through the country, overwhelming hospitals and crematoriums.

Kin Cheung/AP Ministers are set to decide whether to re-introduce pre-departure tests on Tuesday, which could require travellers from Hong Kong and Macau to conduct a pre-departure test alongside those from mainland China.

Epidemiologist Michael Baker said on Sunday he backed pre-departure testing because it would help cut down transmission by catching those who were infected before they travelled and encourage prevention behaviours as people limited their exposure risk.

“Overall I think that response is sensible ... and New Zealand should follow suit,” he said.

At the last Ministry of Health update on December 28, a further 32,010​ new Covid cases had been reported in the week before Christmas. A child under the age of 10 was among the 78 deaths with Covid reported.