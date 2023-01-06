Obituary: Terence O'Brien, the man who helped secure NZ UN Security Council seat

Former New Zealand diplomat Terence O'Brien was a witness to some of the most important events in postwar history.

Terence Christopher O’Brien: diplomat; b January 6, 1936; d December 30, 2022

Former top diplomat Terence Christopher O’Brien​, who has died in Wellington, aged 86, is remembered as a free thinker who perfected the art of diplomacy and high-stakes negotiations.

Though born in England to Irish parents, for more than 40 years he faithfully served New Zealand as a diplomat with postings in key cities such as London, Brussels, Geneva and New York.

He is credited as a “giant of New Zealand foreign policy” and fierce proponent of Aotearoa’s free, independent foreign policy contributing to the country’s prosperity today.

Helen Clark​, former New Zealand prime minister and former administrator of the United Nations Development Programme, described O’Brien as a “staunch advocate of New Zealand’s independent foreign policy”.

“He was always prepared to offer free and frank advice, and was well respected for his integrity and expertise,” she says.

Former head of Foreign Affairs Merwyn (Merv) Norrish​ once spoke of “the debt that thinking New Zealanders owe to Terence O’Brien”.

He was referring to the frequent contributions which, in retirement and in writing and commentary, O’Brien made to public knowledge and understanding of New Zealand’s place in the world, and issues that mattered to the country.

Much like Norrish, O’Brien was an eyewitness to some of the most important events in postwar New Zealand and global history.

Supplied O'Brien at the Department of External Affairs as it was known at the time, circa 1960.

O’Brien was born to Oliver James (Paddy) O'Brien​, former New Zealand Chief Inspector of Air Accidents, and Margaret (Peggy) O'Brien​, an accomplished concert pianist, in Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, in 1936.

His family moved to New Zealand in 1940 and his father trained Royal New Zealand Air Force pilots in World War II. O’Brien briefly returned to Britain to continue his studies, which included time at University College, Oxford, before settling back in New Zealand.

After joining what was then called the Department of External Affairs, his early overseas postings were to Bangkok, London and Brussels in the 1960s and 1970s.

In Brussels, O’Brien was part of the team that helped negotiate a deal with the European Community giving access for New Zealand dairy products to Europe when the United Kingdom joined the European Economic Community in the early 1970s.

That period made clear both the opportunities and the limitations of small-country diplomacy.

UN Media 'We are witnessing the blatant act of a bully': Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta condemned Russia's invasion at a United Nations Human Rights Commission meeting in Geneva in the early hours of Tuesday, March 1, NZ time.

O’Brien was a strong believer in New Zealand carving out its own foreign policy separate from dominant powers such as the United States. That was evident in Aotearoa’s nuclear-free policy positioning which was not universally supported in officialdom.

He was unafraid to push New Zealand to think for itself, and to use every opportunity to deploy effectively its ‘soft power’ credentials as a small, modern, internationally minded and multicultural democracy.

In the mid-to-late 1970s he served as New Zealand’s first accredited representative to the Cook Islands.

From there he went on to become New Zealand’s ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva (1980-83), to the European Community in Brussels (1983-86) and finally to the United Nations in New York (1990-93).

Supplied O'Brien, right, is credited with helping get New Zealand elected to the United Nations Security Council in 1993.

He is thought to be the only foreign service officer to have headed all three offices .

O’Brien is perhaps best credited with leading the successful campaign for New Zealand to be elected as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council – one of only four terms the country served, including most recently in 2015.

He once claimed the campaign had involved at least 400 one-on-one lobbying encounters.

O’Brien briefly presided over the council in 1993, an especially busy time as it met frequently to address various trouble spots in Europe and elsewhere.

A personal highlight was a Security Council mission that visited war-torn Bosnia in April 1993, an experience he described as “harrowing”.

Returning to New Zealand later that year, he went on to become the inaugural director of the Centre for Strategic Studies at Victoria University of Wellington. To celebrate his 80th birthday, his family also established a scholarship at Te Herenga Waka-Victoria University of Wellington.

He taught at graduate level and launched his ‘’second career’’ as a much-sought-after, perceptive observer of regional and global events.

Chris Seed​, MFAT’s Secretary of Foreign Affairs and Trade, says that O’Brien continued making an “out-sized contribution to the national discourse on our foreign and strategic policy”.

He described O’Brien as a gentleman who left an “extraordinary legacy” and whose counsel would be greatly missed.

O’Brien’s long diplomatic career made for a colourful and varied childhood for his four children, John, Georgia, Daniel and Timothy​.

John recalled meeting then prime minister Robert Muldoon​ when he came to visit in the Cook Islands and playing croquet with then prime minister David Lange​ in Belgium.

Supplied O'Brien with his four children in Geneva.

His father was a very principled person who was true to himself.

At age 11, when John wanted to photocopy something using the machine at the New Zealand Embassy in Geneva, his father told him the taxpayer shouldn’t have to pay for it.

“He made me pay 20 cents to the petty cash officer to pay for my photocopy.”

His father had a great affinity for New Zealand and did not like it when someone, including his own sister, called him a Pom.

When asked by family why he didn’t have a British passport, O’Brien replied: “Why would I need one, because I’m a Kiwi?”

It was this passion which drove his work, though there was a degree of sacrifice involved in O’Brien’s role.

Craig Simcox/Stuff O’Brien, pictured here with his wife of 60 years Elizabeth O’Brien, has been remembered for his dedication in serving New Zealand abroad. (File photo)

He was often not able to spend much time with his family, sometimes forgoing family holidays as he had to work.

“He was very dedicated to New Zealand. He was passionate about it having its own place in the world,” says John, something which made him immensely proud of his dad.

His wife Elizabeth​ says sharing a life with someone in such a prominent diplomatic role had its ups and downs.

“Living in different countries and getting to know different cultures was very rewarding, as were experiences that went hand in hand with that life. On the other hand, the endless cocktail and dinner parties were hard to endure.”

She credited their 60 years together to their shared values and the example set by their parents.

Outside work, O’Brien was described as a voracious reader, and a sports enthusiast who enjoyed rugby, cricket and other sports.

Anthony Phelps/Stuff O’Brien has been remembered by colleagues, friends and family for his many contributions to New Zealand’s foreign policy over 40 years. (File photo)

Dan says his father was also a francophile and “bon vivant” who enjoyed some of the finer things in life – food and wine.

“[He] was a raconteur, he loved to be around people, regale them with stories.”

He had “elephant-like memories for people and places” and a good understanding of what made people who they were.

./Stuff Elizabeth O'Brien and Terence O'Brien in November 2019.

Daughter Georgia agreed her father had a true joie de vivre who enjoyed his work and travelling the world experiencing different cultures.

“He enjoyed talking to people, listening to them, always trying to keep his mind open.”

He also deeply loved his family, she says. He was always interested in what his children and grandchildren were doing, and what their opinions on world affairs were.

Sources: Brian Lynch​, James Kember​, Bruce Kohn​, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, O’Brien family and Stuff archives