Famous Kiwis call for release of Iranian rapper facing death penalty for 'corruption on Earth'

Iranian protester Toomaj Salehi, known for his songs protesting the regime, has been imprisoned and accused of 'corruption on earth'.

Green MP Chlöe Swarbrick has joined New Zealand hip hop artists, including Che-Fu and JessB​, in calling for the release of imprisoned Iranian rapper Toomaj Salehi​.

There are fears Salehi, a high-profile musician and activist who criticised the Iranian regime in his music and attended the recent protests in Iran, could face the death penalty after being accused of “corruption on Earth” on Sunday, according to the Washington Post.

“You and Toomaj Salehi should both be able to critique politics and politicians like me,” Swarbrick said in a video shared to her social media pages.

“But on the 30th of October, 2022, Toomaj was arrested and detained by the Islamic Republic of Iran for rapping about freedom, about regime change and about Mahsa Amini.​”

“Toomaj is 32-years-old, ordinarily works a day job as a metal labourer and came to rap after reading poetry and learning instruments as a child. He has now been in solitary confinement for more than 70 days, at risk of losing his eyesight as a result of incessant beatings.”

“Eighteen thousand Iranians have been detained since protests began in September 2022,” Swarbrick said.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI Two women, in front of the Iranian Embassy to New Zealand in Wellington, last year, hold placards with the faces of two children that lost their lives during a protest in Iran.

Turmoil erupted in Iran after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini​​ who was arrested for not wearing her hijab correctly and died in custody last year, sparking protests and condemnation around the world.

“Hip hop artists here in Tāmaki Makaurau have a message of solidarity,” Swarbrick said.

The video cuts to Che Fu​, who says, “Free Toomaj Salehi, free Iran, peace.”

PollyHill, Diggy Dupe, JessB and MELODOWNZ​ also gave messages of support.

Swarbrick said the artists “all got back to me with enthusiasm to use their platform and voice to highlight a critical right both they and Toomaj rely on to make their art in and contribute to a free world”.

“As Toomaj put it in one of his songs, ‘someone’s crime was having a brave heart and a sharp tongue’.”

Fellow Green MP Golriz Ghahraman criticised the Government this week, saying it was “yet to condemn the execution of Iranian protesters, the latest of whom were Mohammad Hosseini and Mohammad Mehdi Karami, killed on Saturday”.

“Leaders across the EU and other Western nations have formally condemned those deaths, imposed individual sanctions on the leadership responsible and designated Iran’s security agencies as terror entities.”

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Auckland Central MP Chloe Swarbrick.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said in a statement in December the Ministry of Foreign Affairs met with the Iranian Ambassador to “again register New Zealand’s condemnation of Iran’s use of the death penalty and execution of protesters”.

New sanctions were also announced last month, using laws created to penalise Russia, for its part in the supply of weapons technology to Russia.

“We stand with the people of Ukraine,” Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta said at the time. “We continue to call for restraint by Iranian authorities in responding to the demonstrations, and for greater protection of women’s rights and freedom of expression.”

”We condemn the violent suppression of human rights protests in Iran.”

A spokesperson from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade said the Government has taken “strong actions against the human rights violations in Iran, including travel bans on Iranian officials”.

“Aotearoa New Zealand is appalled that further executions of protesters have taken place in Iran.”