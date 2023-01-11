Te Pāti Māori plans for a big 2023, but happy to stay cross bench

Te Pāti Māori co-leader Rawiri Waititi says 2023 will be a big year for the party.

By the end of 2022, Te Pāti Māori was feeling good.

A November poll from Roy Morgan predicted it returning with five MPs - a major boost from the current caucus of two. Even TVNZ’s Kantar Poll had the party up, estimating three seats.

Co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer was upbeat about the odds for 2023’s election, predicting major gains . Rawiri Waititi, the party’s other MP and co-leader, was even more bullish and speculated the forecast surge was largely due to younger voters - and that 2023 would just be the start.

“There is a mood for change and a changing demographic with younger voters, who won’t just pick the same colour that their father voted for,” he said.

Through 2022, he said, Te Pāti Māori had hit a chord with younger activists, getting support from many Gen Zers on social media, who agreed New Zealand’s official name should be Aotearoa.

The party also hosted a very well-attended public workshop in Rotorua, with many students and vocal supporters travelling across the country to discuss Matike Mai Aotearoa - a blueprint for constitutional change.

In the more immediate future, the co-leaders said their focus heading into the election would be on the cost of living. Their proposal is to remove GST from kai, theoretically triggering a 15% drop in grocery bills.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Debbie Ngarewa-Packer and Rawiri Waititi bring lollies to the final bridge run of 2022, predicting a big year ahead.

They’re also highly critical of the Government’s reliance on the Reserve Bank to combat inflation. Ngarewa-Packer said higher interest rates would fatten the back pockets of the wealthy, at the expense of those living day-to-day who would be expected to make further cuts for the good of the economy.

“We need to see a redirection into a different economy,” she said.

She called for “wealth redistribution” as the country considered how to deal with a rising cost of living.

A tight contest for the Māori electorates

Facing an election, the first for both Waititi and Ngarewa-Packer as incumbent MPs, they predicted a tight race in many of the Māori electorates.

Waititi said he had “no doubt” Ngarewa-Packer, who entered Parliament as a list MP in 2020, would win Te Tai Hauāuru. The seat is currently held by Labour’s Adrian Rurawhe, but his election as Speaker in August has heated up an already tight competition for the seat.

Te Tai Hauāuru helped create the Māori Party back in 2002, when Tariana Turia split from Labour. The current iteration of Te Pāti Māori hopes history will repeat in 21 years later, to boost the new generation of the party.

“Tāmaki Makaurau is also a vulnerable seat, which we saw at the last election. I think Te Tai Tokerau is a vulnerable seat, also. We’ll put up a good fight in Ikaroa Rāwhiti and Te Tai Tonga as well,” Waititi said.

In 2020, just 927 votes separated Labour’s Peeni Henare and the Māori Party’s John Tamihere in Tāmaki Makaurau. The contest in Te Tai Tokerau was more clear-cut, with Kelvin Davis earning a comfortable 14,932 votes - 8000 more than the Māori Party candidate.

This year, the Māori electorates will see wider competition as well. National Party leader Christopher Luxon has said the party will stand candidates for at least some of the Māori seats.

National has a lot of work to do if it’s serious about winning Māori support. In 2020, the party performed so badly in the Māori electorates that its party vote was in the hundreds in many of the electorates, losing to Labour, Te Pāti Māori, the Greens and in many cases, NZ First.

Ngarewa-Packer said she was not concerned about losing votes to National, saying the major party was a “sideline player” in Māori politics.

She also levelled major criticism at National, saying it had “opposed every policy that will better Māori”.

Such criticism, which has been fairly common from the Māori Party co-leaders, will make any National-led coalition negotiations particularly awkward. Te Pāti Māori is well aware its voters did not react well to the coalition with the John Key-led Government, and the Māori electorates have shown minute support for National in recent elections.

Waititi said the party was focused on being an independent voice on the cross benches, to hold both the Government and Opposition to account.

Asked about their ideal post-election outcome, and whether the party could work with a National-ACT Government, Waititi pivoted to distance the party from traditional Left-Right politics.

He said Te Pāti Māori was neither “Left or Right”, but “Māori”. What does that mean for their prospect of working alongside a Government?

Well, Waititi has repeatedly hit out at ACT, accusing the party of race baiting over its focus on “co-governance” and call for a referendum on Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

“If you think and act and talk anti-Māori, then we will take you on. I think we’ve done a really good job so far, holding the Government and Opposition to account,” Ngarewa-Packer said.

While she predicted a messy election in 2023, with race-based and Treaty politics showing little no sign of cooling, she was optimistic that either side would eventually “do what’s right” in power. She said the focus on issues such as the Māori Health Authority appeared to be politicians “telling their core voters what they want to hear”.