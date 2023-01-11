Controversial crossing near Wellington Airport has cost $2.4m

Taken in December, the controversial pedestrian crossing on Cobham Drive is close to being operational.

A controversial crossing and speed limit lowering has cost $2.4 million, with more than $500,000 going to consultants, in a bid to improve safety near Wellington’s airport and the ASB Sports Centre.

Let’s Get Wellington Moving has defended the cost, saying it would “significantly” reduce the risk of death or injury. The consultant cost was spent on a range of “expert advice” ranging from transport planning, civil engineering and legal fees.

In response to a question from National’s Simeon Brown, Transport Minister Michael Wood said that as of October 31, $2.4m had been spent on the Cobham Drive crossing and safer speeds east of Mt Victoria.

Of that, $1.86m was spent on construction costs, $535,000 went on consultant costs and $50,000 was spent on “other activities”.

Brown criticised the spend, saying that “rather than delivering on major transport projects that Wellingtonians actually need, all that Let’s Get Wellington Moving has accomplished under Labour are a few intersection improvements and speed limit reductions to the airport and across the city”.

Brown labelled it as “millions wasted” that would make trips to Wellington Airport “even slower”.

Let’s Get Wellington Moving programme director Sarah Gardner​ said the project had delivered safer speeds from Mt Victoria tunnel through to Miramar, as well as the Cobham Drive crossing.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff National’s Simeon Brown says the crossing will make trips to Wellington Airport “even slower”.

Gardner anticipated the crossing would be open in the second half of January.

“The new signalised crossing will provide a safe way for people to cross this busy four-lane, 1.8 kilometre long stretch of road, significantly reducing the risk of death or injury, and allowing people to easily move around the eastern, southern and central suburbs.”

The $535,000 on consultations was for “expert advice to ensure the best outcome for the public”.

That included project management, transport planning, civil engineering, travel behaviour change, modelling and economics, risk management and legal fees.

Some residents had been calling for safety improvements to the area for years, urging the development of a safe crossing option, including the family of Tahiran Bano, who died in hospital in 2016 after crossing the street.

Stuff Traffic lights are reportedly the preferred option for a pedestrian crossing on Wellington's Cobham Drive on State Highway 1.

The opening of the pedestrian crossing was pushed back into the New Year due to lighting and power of the crossing, originally estimated to be ready in November.

Construction of the crossing and traffic lights, which are located on the waterfront route from the city to the airport, started on rocky footing in May. The Wellington International Airport launched a court case in an attempt to stop the project.

The lights will only stop traffic once a pedestrian or cyclist pushes the button, with an island in the middle for people to wait for the set of lights on the other side of the road.

An overbridge had been suggested as an alternative to the crossing, in order to not stop traffic.

A post on the Let’s Get Wellington Moving’s website said there was no safe crossing point anywhere on Cobham Drive from the Miramar Cutting to the traffic lights at Evans Bay Parade.