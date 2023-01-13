Wellington bus woes expected to continue as driver numbers still dropping

Bus woes are unlikely to end any time soon for Wellingtonians, with the number of drivers continuing to fall.

The current reduced service is set to finish at the end of January, but bus suspensions put in place last year are likely to stay for months. Officials are hoping immigration changes will improve the situation as figures show the reliability of Wellington buses plummeting.

As of December 2022, Metlink was short 125 drivers from the 650 needed to properly run the bus network, losing five more drivers overall since October.

Reliability

Metlink’s performance report for November 2022 showed bus reliability has been ‘unsatisfactory’ (delivering less than 97% of scheduled bus services) since April last year.

Reliability dropped to 90.3% in November – down from almost 99% the same time in 2021. Bus cancellations rose above 8% in November, while 8.6% of services were more than five minutes late.

“Reliability has continued to be significantly impacted by increased cancellations due to driver shortages and unplanned absenteeism,” the report stated.

There was a 5.8% increase in the number of passengers compared with November 2021, which also covered the time Wellington was at Alert Level 2, and a 20.6% increase for the year to date.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI Chairperson of Greater Wellington's Transport Committee Thomas Nash said the changes to immigration settings will contribute to more reliable buses for Wellington commuters.

Greater Wellington Regional Council transport chairperson Thomas Nash said if Wellington continued to have an “unacceptable level of service... I think we can expect that will have consequences in terms of people’s confidence in public transport”.

Nash said the reduced service was “not a good enough level of service for people to be able to rely on”.

Wellington is on a reduced timetable until January 27 and will then return to ‘normal’ services, which includes suspended services rolling over from last year. Bus schedules were reduced twice last year, with almost 200 buses suspended.

Asked when the suspended services would return, Nash said he hoped it would return in the next six months. He was hesitant to give more certainty as there were “just too many variables”.

Transporting NZ chief executive Nick Leggett said the shortages will likely eat into service levels again this year.

He was concerned the situation would force people into other forms of transport, “thereby putting pressure on our roading network and adding costs to individuals, businesses and the environment”.

However, Leggett was optimistic immigration changes, coupled with work from Greater Wellington and the bus companies, “will see the situation begin to turn around at some point in 2023”.

The Government announced mid-December a temporary residence pathway for bus drivers amid the nationwide shortage.

Nash expected to see more drivers coming through in the next couple of months in light of the changes, describing it as potentially having the “single biggest impact on the delays and cancellations”.

He said the council was working on issues around pay and conditions, as well as attempting to recruit more drivers by working with iwi, approaching retired drivers and also students.

“Decent pay, decent working environments, decent shifts, and facilities, I think it will become a more attractive job.”

National's transport spokesperson Simeon Brown accused Labour of spending the “last five years talking a big game for public transport in Wellington, however services have become incredibly unreliable”.

“Instead of wasting millions on a pedestrian crossing on Cobham Drive, the Minister of Transport should be focussed on ensuring bus services are able to operate reliably so that people continue to use public transport rather than get back into their cars.”

The Government announced in October it would spend $61 million to push bus drivers' pay up. Public transport authorities and operators could access a share over the coming four years, provided they contribute to wage increases and continue to adjust rates in the future.

Brown also asked if any of the money had been allocated. Wood said Waka Kotahi and the Ministry of Transport had to come to an agreement, expected to be completed by the end of January, before Waka Kotahi could enter into any funding agreements with councils to distribute the money.