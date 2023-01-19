Jacinda Ardern announces she will resign as prime minister by February 7

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern resigns, saying she will step down in February.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced she will resign as prime minister no later than February 7.

She also announced that the general election will be held on Saturday, October 14.

Ardern was speaking from the Labour Party caucus retreat in Napier.

“For me, it’s time,” she said.

READ MORE:

* Summer off politics: National MP Simeon Brown's family-focused summer break

* Summer off politics: Tāmati Coffey is getting ready for baby number two

* In 2023, climate will get political

* Summer off politics: ACT's Karen Chhour's plan to meet family for the first time



”I just don’t have enough in the tank for another four years.”

Ardern said she had no plan for this year's election, but wanted to spend time with her family.

Ardern will remain the electorate MP for Mount Albert until April.

“This will give me a bit of time in the electorate before I depart, and also spare them and the country a by-election.”

Robert Kitchin/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced her resignation.

”Beyond that, I have no plan. No next steps. All I know is that whatever I do, I will try and find ways to keep working for New Zealand and that I am looking forward to spending time with my family again - arguably, they are the ones that have sacrificed the most out of all of us.”

On the moments that stood out for her, Ardern said she was proud about progress on climate change legislation, bringing in Matariki, and work on child poverty.

”I couldn’t list one.”

"I am not leaving because I believe we cannot win the next election, but because I believe we can and will."

Robert Kitchin/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will finish up as New Zealand’s leader no later than February 7.

Fiancé Clarke Gayford sat in the front row during her announcement.

”To Clarke, let’s finally get married,” Ardern said.

“To Neve, mum is looking forward to being there when you start school this year.”

Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson will not be putting his name forward as Labour's new leader.

Caucus has agreed that a vote will happen in three days’ time. If a leader is successfully elected, then they will be sworn in as the new Prime Minister, and she will stand down.

Earlier in the day, across town, Christopher Luxon revealed a National Party reshuffle.

The following is a statement from Ardern

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announces resignation

Jacinda Ardern has announced she will step down as Prime Minister and Leader of the Labour Party. Her resignation will take effect on the appointment of a new Prime Minister.

A caucus vote to elect a new Party Leader will occur in 3 days’ time on Sunday the 22nd of January.

“Being Prime Minister has been the greatest honour of my life and I want to thank New Zealanders for the enormous privilege of leading the country for the last five and a half years,” Jacinda Ardern said.

“With holding such a privileged role comes responsibility, including the responsibility to know when you’re the right person to lead, and also when you’re not.

“I have given my absolute all to being Prime Minister but it has also taken a lot out of me. You cannot and should not do the job unless you have a full tank, plus a bit in reserve for those unplanned and unexpected challenges that inevitably come along.

“Having reflected over summer I know I no longer have that bit extra in the tank to do the job justice. It’s that simple.

“I have spoken to the Governor-General this morning to let her know.

“In addition to our ambitious agenda that has sought to address long term issues like the housing crisis, child poverty and climate change, we also had to respond to a major biosecurity incursion, a domestic terror attack, a volcanic eruption and a one in one hundred year global pandemic and ensuing economic crisis. The decisions that had to be made have been constant and weighty.

“I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved over the last five years in spite of the many challenges thrown at us. We’ve turned around child poverty statistics and made the most significant increases in welfare support and public housing stock seen in many decades.

“We’ve made it easier to access education and training while improving the pay and conditions of workers. And we’ve worked hard to make progress on issues around our national identify - I believe that teaching our history in schools and celebrating Matariki as our own indigenous national holiday will all make a difference for years to come.

“And we’ve done that while responding to some of the biggest threats to the health and economic wellbeing of New Zealanders, arguably since World War Two.

“The Labour team are incredibly well placed to contest the next election. They are the most experienced team in the country and have shown they have the skills necessary to respond to whatever comes their way.

“I’m not leaving because I believe we can’t win the election, but because I believe Labour can and will win it. We need a fresh set of shoulders for the challenges of both this year and the next three.

“As to my time in the job, I hope I leave New Zealanders with a belief that you can be kind, but strong, empathetic but decisive, optimistic but focused. And that you can be your own kind of leader - one who knows when it’s time to go,” Jacinda Ardern said.