Napier hosts caucus retreats for both Labour, National as political year kicks off

Luke Malpass is Stuff's Political Editor.

ANALYSIS: Tonight both New Zealand’s major political parties will descend on Napier for their annual caucus retreats to be held on Thursday and Friday.

These are the political equivalent of corporate away days. A bit of team-building in jandals and slacks at the start of the year to get the Parliamentary teams focussed on the year ahead. They tend to go through strategy, polling, a bit of policy and general management and house-keeping. Maybe with some backyard cricket: who knows?

It will also act as a reminder of just how much the world has changed in the past year.

At this same event a year ago, then Covid-19 Minister Chris Hipkins had given a stand-up press conference about the pandemic the day before, while Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern outlined the criteria for the country to move to the traffic-light setting. It then did so a few days later.

That all seems long ago in a political galaxy far away, and the Government, to its credit, didn’t follow the Australians and require negative Covid-19 tests from travellers from China over the Christmas period, something widely seen as a counterproductive over-reaction in Australia.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Jacinda Ardern and Chris Hipkins at last year’s caucus retreat.

Now, the focus will continue to be on the economy, cost of living and future opportunities leading into the election that will be held later in the year.

This year, unusually, both parties chose Napier as their destination. While Labour previously used to use Brackenridge Country Retreat and Spa in Wairarapa, after 2020 its caucus was too big, so now the retreat has been shopped around marginal seats: first Nelson, then New Plymouth and now Napier.

It won’t be pistols at dawn across the nation's art deco capital, but, in a way, Napier is a bit of a microcosm for New Zealand more generally. It is a regional centre with a large rural hinterland. It has a mix of rich and poor rubbing shoulders, has infrastructure challenges and has an active gang scene and activity alongside a tourist economy.

The seat is held by Labour minister Stuart Nash and has been since 2014, but aside from the last election, National has won the party vote there for many elections, often handsomely. National will be having to reverse Labour’s massive win in the party vote in 2020 in seats such as Napier if it wishes to wrest back the treasury benches.

The retreats themselves should be expected to deliver several things. Obviously a bit of a gee-up for the troops, but for the Government it will likely see one of the three big things Ardern said we would see early in the year. There are: a reshuffle, a re-prioritisation of legislative goals (aka clearing the decks of unpopular stuff), and the election date.

These will be all announced before Parliament returns on February 14, and it's a fair bet that one of them will be announced at this first set-piece of the year.

National leader Christopher Luxon last year also signalled that he would be doing a shadow cabinet reshuffle at the beginning of this year. It is now the start of the year, so a reshuffle could also be in the offing.

Given National’s rejuvenation in the polls under Luxon, it seems unlikely that there will be wholesale or even significant change, more likely just a bit of tweaking and making sure the right people are in their prime positions to both win and election and then govern afterwards if the result is favourable.

Politically, much of this will be about preliminary scene-setting and laying out what the year looks like to caucus colleagues, although not in any sort of in-depth sort of way – yet. Both Ardern and Luxon will likely give significant speeches on the year ahead in the next month or so.

Let the election year jostling begin.