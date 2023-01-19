Live: Christopher Luxon announces National caucus reshuffle, new portfolios to start election year

National leader Christopher Luxon has announced his party’s refreshed caucus line-up ahead of election 2023, with a number of MPs getting new portfolios.

Luxon made the announcement in Napier at the party's caucus retreat on Thursday.

Judith Collins has risen up to 10, while Chris Bishop has picked up the urban development and RMA reform portfolios.

Todd Muller keeps his agriculture portfolio and takes climate change off Scott Simpson. New Invercargill MP Penny Simmonds rises to 20th position. All MPs after 20 are unranked.

READ MORE:

* Nicola Willis named as National's new finance spokesperson, Chris Bishop to take on housing

* Former National leader Todd Muller explains why he is scrapping plans to retire from politics

* National 'has work to do' on diversity after caucus announced



Michael Woodhouse has taken Shadow Leader of the House, which was previously Chris Bishop’s. Todd McClay now has the hunting and fishing portfolio.

Louise Upston picked up family violence prevention, while Simeon Brown gained the portfolios of Auckland and Deputy Shadow Leader of the House.

Barbara Kuriger​, who was previously ranked at 10, was unranked and had the conservation portfolio, with Judith Collins moving to 10th from 18th.

Scott Simpson fell from 11th to 19th. Todd Muller, previously unranked, moved up to 12.

Stuff National leader Christopher Luxon has announced the latest party reshuffle.

Outgoing MPs David Bennett, Ian McKelvie​ and Jacqui Dean were unranked.

National MPs descended on Napier for the party’s caucus retreat on Thursday – coincidentally just a 10-minute drive from Labour’s retreat held on the same day.

MPs faced media on arrival, questioned about candidate selection issues in the nearby seat of Tukituki, set to be finalised on Sunday, after reports emerged of the involvement of controversial right-wing blogger Cameron Slater and PR player Simon Lusk.

Some MPs suggested media ask party president Sylvia Wood about the situation, who entered the building through a nearby door, bypassing media.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff National deputy leader Nicola Willis, leader Christopher Luxon and MP Chris Bishop.

When asked if he was happy with the portfolios he was given, MP Shane Reti said he was confident that “I, and we. can do a good job with the portfolios I’ve got, and we’ve got”.

Fellow MP Barbara Kuriger, who this week ruled out quitting politics after she resigned in October from her agriculture, biosecurity and food safety portfolios after an ongoing dispute between her family and the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI).

“I've written some emails that could have been worded better, but I'm drawing a line and moving on. You can understand that it was a pretty distressing time for my family and distressing time for me,” Kuriger said on Thursday morning.

If she was expecting a new role in the reshuffle, Kuriger said it was not a question for her, but for Luxon.

What are your thoughts on the reshuffle? Will it affect the National’s election chances? Let us know in the comments.