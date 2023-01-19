Wealthy donors set National and ACT up for election year

Nick Mowbray, the billionaire co-founder of Zuru, has given $250,000 to National.

Exceptionally wealthy donors are giving millions to the National and ACT parties ahead of the election, while the political Left struggles to attract many big backers.

The country’s richest man, billionaire Graeme Hart​, was one of three people to give National $250,000 last year. The party’s other mega donors included Auckland rich lister Murray Bolton and Zuru co-founder Nick Mowbray​.

No other political party had an individual donor forking out north of $200,000.

The donations were revealed through returns filed to the Electoral Commission. Each party must notify the commission if it receives a donation larger than $30,000.

The returns for 2022 showed how parties on the political Left had struggled to attract moneyed backers.

Te Pāti Māori appeared to have had no donations over $30,000. The Green Party only received donations that large from its co-leaders, who are forced by the party constitution to tithe a portion of their salaries.

Labour had received two significant donations, from Les Mills founder Phillip Mills, who gave $50,000 in December, and former High Court judge Robert Smellie​KC, who gave the party $100,000 in April.

In total, National had collected the most from donors last year, with $2.31 million. ACT had been given $1.15m from its affluent supporters.

While Labour had received less than a 10th of what National had been given, reporting just $150,000 in significant donations.

Greens’ co-leaders Marama Davidson and James Shaw had given their party a total of $122,472 between 2020 and the end of 2022.

Researcher Max Rashbrooke​, who released Dough Nation late in 2022, said the Left’s reliance on many small donations was not matching the mega donations heading to parties on the right.

He said that financial advantage would mean the “war chests” of National and ACT would mean they could more easily get their advertising and messages to voters come election time.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF Troy Bowker donated $35,000 to NZ First.

Meanwhile, NZ First declared a $35,000 donation from Troy Bowker, a controversial businessman who sold his shares in the Hurricanes after making comments on LinkedIn about Sir Ian Taylor of “sucking up to the left Māori loving agenda”.

The figures only counted party donations, rather than donations to individual candidates’ campaigns.

Many of the biggest donations to National came early in 2022, thanks to former deputy leader Paula Bennett. She secured the six-figure donations from Hart, Bolton and Mowbray.

These mega donors were no strangers to political donations.

The Hart-owned Rank Group made the biggest individual donation of $58,265 to Wayne Brown’s mayoral campaign. He has also given money in previous years to National, ACT and NZ First.

Smellie​ has also been a regular Labour donor since retiring.

The Mills family had also previously donated to the Greens and Labour.