'Let's finally get married:' Jacinda Ardern's heartfelt message to family

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says she is stepping down before the 2023 election.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern sent a heartfelt message to her family, who she said had “sacrificed the most” during her time in office, as she announced her resignation.

Ardern on Thursday said she would stand down as prime minister by February 7 and would leave Parliament around April.

She said she couldn’t do another four years in the job; “I just don’t have enough in the tank,” she said.

Leaving Parliament around April would mean no by-election would be required, as she also announced the general election would be held within six months, on October 14.

Her departure would also be in time for her daughter Neve Ardern Gayford’s 5th birthday in June.

”To Neve, mum is looking forward to being there when you start school this year. And Clarke, let’s finally get married,” she said during the press conference.

Robert Kitchin/Stuff Clarke Gayford follows Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern as she announces her resignation.

Clarke Gayford, her fiancé, sat beside reporters during the press conference.

He walked with Ardern as she left.

The pair’s wedding had to be called off when Ardern announced an alert level change in 2022, in response to Covid-19.

"I'm looking forward to spending time with my family once again. Arguably, they're the ones who have sacrificed the most," Ardern said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Clarke Gayford was in the audience as Ardern announced her resignation.

Ardern first came to power at the 2017 election, in September. This is her sixth year in power.

Less than a year into her prime ministership, she gave birth to Neve.

"I would be doing a disservice to this country and the Labour Party if I continued knowing that I just don't have enough in the tank for another four years," she said.

Ardern said she had no plans post-politics.

However, she would stay on as an electorate MP for Auckland’s Mount Albert after a new prime minister was found in the weeks ahead.

"I know there'll be much discussion in the aftermath of this decision as to what the so called 'real reason' was," she said.

"Politicians are human. We do all that we can for as long as we can and then, it's time. It's time."