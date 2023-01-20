Jacinda Ardern's prime ministership, explained in six charts

Much will be said about Jacinda Ardern’s legacy in the coming days and weeks. Kate Newton and Felippe Rodrigues look at six charts that help still the story of her time as Prime Minister.

There are many, many charts that could be used to illustrate life in New Zealand under Jacinda Ardern’s leadership.

But here’s one that stands out.

Ardern faced many crises not of her own making during her tenure, but she will likely be remembered above all for her stewardship of the country during the Covid pandemic.

Ultimately, Ardern’s Covid-19 response was about saving lives and protecting its citizens from the fate that befell countries like Italy in the early months of the pandemic.

On that score, then, looking at the death rate compared to similarly high-income countries shows the success of New Zealand’s Covid-19 policies.

READ MORE:

* Jacinda Ardern resigns: Could Labour's new leader save the party?

* 'A hero to left-leaning women': World media reacts to Jacinda Ardern's resignation

* 'Unprecedented hatred and vitriol': Helen Clark on Ardern's resignation

* Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's full resignation speech



In the last year, Covid has exacted a toll.

But because New Zealand managed to stay largely Covid-free until a time when vaccines were widely available and treatment options and knowledge had improved, that toll is still nowhere near the levels of mass death visited upon many other countries.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minster Jacinda Ardern’s Covid policies certainly saved lives in the early days of the pandemic.

Child poverty

Before Covid and the 2019 mosque attacks, Ardern had wanted her legacy to be eradicating child poverty in New Zealand.

She used Labour’s 2017 election campaign launch as the platform to announce that as her goal. She pledged to raise 100,000 children out of poverty by 2020, on a measure of children living in low-income households (those earning less than 50% of the median income).

Child poverty rates have improved on the three main measures used, although it’s hard to explicitly credit the Labour government. The rate of children living in low-income households (after housing costs are accounted for) was already declining, but the most significant one-year drop did happen during Labour’s first term.

In real terms, that’s 60,000 fewer children living in low-income households on that measure. It was 44,000 fewer in 2020 – some considerable way shy of Ardern’s goal, but an improvement.

The house price spiral

Affordable, widely available housing was one of the great hopes of those who voted in Labour in both 2017 and 2020.

It was not to be. KiwiBuild fell so miserably short of its target that the targets themselves were scrapped early on. Meanwhile, prices on the open market rose ever higher.

In late 2020, Ardern said prices could not continue to increase at that rate – but they did, steepening on the back of cheap borrowing made possible by the Reserve Bank’s monetary response to Covid.

It was not until the Reserve Bank began aggressively increasing the official cash rate (OCR) that the feeding frenzy finally came to an end.

Cost of living

Those OCR increases were an attempt to stem surging inflation; the latest crisis to haunt Ardern’s government.

Inflation is now running at 7.2% – a 30-year-high, and the highest it’s ever been since targeting inflation became the Reserve Bank’s chief mandate.

Blame has fallen largely at the Bank’s feet, although opposition parties have also pointed the finger at Labour for the billions it spent on Covid recovery assistance.

Pre-Covid, however, inflation rates were low.

Ardern’s enduring popularity

One of the first questions reporters asked Ardern at the announcement was whether her departure was dooming Labour to election defeat.

It’s a fair question: Ardern’s personal brand has been tied to her party’s electoral success in a way that no other leader’s has.

Polling going back to 2016 shows just how immediate her popularity was, and for how long it endured.

Prior to her shock ascendancy to the Labour leadership in mid-2017, predecessor Andrew Little had been languishing in single digits in the preferred prime minister stakes.

Within weeks of Ardern taking over, she had rocketed past then-Prime Minister Bill English, and her support rarely dipped below 40% for most of her five years in power.

That popularity peaked for the first two years of the pandemic, when she polled as high as 61% in the immediate wake of the first nationwide lockdown.

Only in the last year, as Covid fatigue finally wore on people’s patience, and National’s new hope arrived on the scene in the form of Christopher Luxon, has that popularity finally begun to wane – but even the most recent poll still showed her ahead of her new rival.

However, National are leading party polling.

The rise in personal threats

Some people who dislike Ardern, though, really, really dislike her – in a way that has disturbed everyone from academics to New Zealand’s spy boss.

At its most extreme, it includes a rise in the number of personal threats made against the prime minister, recorded by police in a real-time intelligence database.

Even prior to the pandemic, those threats were popping up at the rate of one or two a month, with 18 recorded in 2019.

But police data shows that accelerated over time.

By 2021, police recorded 50 threats – an average of one a week – which they said often referenced vaccines, Covid-19, or firearms.

Police were unable to provide data for 2022 in time for publication, so this chart does not reflect what threats may have been reported during the 2022 protests at Parliament.