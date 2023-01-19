Christchurch will remember Ardern as 'mother of compassion' after terror attacks

A memorial was held to remember the 50 people killed in the Christchurch terrorist attack. (Video published March 2019 - the death toll later rose to 51)

New Zealand is losing one of its best leaders and its “mother of compassion” with the resignation of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, a prominent figure in Christchurch’s Muslim community says.

Ardern has announced she will resign as Prime Minister no later than February 7, saying she did not have “enough in the tank for another four years”. She has been the country’s leader since 2017.

Gamal Fouda, Imam of the Masjid An-Nur (Al Noor Mosque) who became a public figure in the aftermath of the March 15, 2019 mosque terror attacks, reacted by saying: “We lost one of our best leaders in New Zealand.”

He added emojis of the New Zealand flag and a broken heart to his message.

Ardern drew international praise for her compassion after the attack, in which 51 worshippers at the An-Nur and Linwood mosques were shot and killed. Many others were injured.

Ardern wore a hijab and met with victims and the wider Muslim community. The Government quickly announced changes to gun laws including a ban on military style semi-automatic weapons and assault rifles. Weeks later Ardern, with French president Emmanuel Macron, led the Christchurch Call to Action summit to stop violent extremism online.

Fouda thanked Ardern for her response to the terror attacks and wished her the best.

Kirk Hargreaves/Stuff This photo of Ardern was shared widely in the aftermath of the mosque terror attacks.

“You led our country at the wrong time in history. You are a mother of compassion and care in a time when people have forgotten to feel or care for others,” he said.

Christchurch mayor Phil Mauger said he could only imagine the pressure Ardern faced as Prime Minister.

“For us in Christchurch, she will always be remembered for her empathy and leadership following the 2019 mosque attacks,” he said.

AP Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern embraces a member of the Muslim community following the national remembrance service for the victims of the mosque terror attacks in March 2019.

“I really hope she gets a well-deserved break and wish her all the best for whatever comes next for her,” Mauger said.

Christchurch deputy mayor Pauline Cotter, who is a member of the Labour-aligned People’s Choice political group, said Ardern’s message of kindness in the aftermath of the attacks would be amongst her biggest legacies.

“I think that’s been her byline really and what she’s known for.”

Cotter said she would remember how Ardern embraced people when she visited Christchurch after the attacks, showing that she had genuine sympathy.

“She bought that humanity ... and made it OK to hug people and to really be a person, rather than just a public figure,” she said.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Imam of the Masjid An-Nur (Al Noor Mosque) Gamal Fouda, left, with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

Housing Minister and Wigram MP Megan Woods said on Twitter she had “so many things to say” about Ardern’s legacy, “but for now I will just say what a privilege it has been to work with an exceptional leader and human”.

“After March 15 I stood beside a woman who showed the world how empathy and leadership went together,” Woods said.

She later told reporters, “I'm very proud to have served under Jacinda Ardern, one of the finest prime ministers we'd ever had for the past couple of years – today's about recognising her extraordinary achievements.”

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Housing minister and Wigram MP Megan Woods, right, says she is very proud to have served under Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

Conservation and disability issues minister Poto Williams, who is the Christchurch East MP, said Ardern’s record spoke for itself.

Ardern had always supported Christchurch, Williams said, noting that shortly after becoming Prime Minister she gave the city a $300 million support package for post-earthquake projects.

“[It is] an enormous legacy that she leaves behind and [I’m] very proud of the work that she has done for us and for Christchurch,” Williams said.

Former Christchurch city councillor and current TOP party leader Raf Manji, a community liaison for the Muslim community, said on Twitter that Ardern had given so much to New Zealand. He wished her well for the future.