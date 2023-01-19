'Thank you Jacinda': Political leaders respond to PM's shock resignation

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says she is stepping down before the 2023 election.

Political leaders from across the Parliament are sharing their thanks, admiration and best wishes for Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern after her shock resignation.

Ardern announced on Thursday afternoon she would resign as prime minister no later than February 7, saying she “no longer [has] enough in the tank to do it justice”.

National Party leader Christopher Luxon said being prime minister “is a pretty difficult and demanding job”.

“She has given it her all and we should thank her for her public service.

"I sent her, actually, a text just thanking her, and acknowledging her, and wishing her well for the future.”

Green Party co-leader James Shaw said the party – which had governed with Labour for more than five years – would be “sad to see her go”.

“The prime minister has fostered an extremely positive and constructive working relationship between her party and the Greens and I’m proud of everything we have achieved together in government over the last five years.

“We haven’t always agreed on everything, but even in times of disagreement we have appreciated and valued the constructive nature of the prime minister and her team.”

Robert Kitchin/Stuff/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced her retirement from politics on Thursday.

Co-leader Marama Davidson said “politics takes its toll” and Ardern’s decision would not have been taken lightly.

“Her leadership of two multi-party governments is a cause for huge admiration.”

ACT leader David Seymour said his party sent Ardern and her family their “best wishes”.

“I’ve known Jacinda for over a decade and while we rarely see eye to eye on political matters, we have remained collegial.

“Jacinda is a well-meaning person, but her idealism collided hard with reality. Unfortunately this has left the country with big problems: the economy, the lawlessness, the Treaty.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff National Party leader Christopher Luxon.

Māori Party co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer said Ardern had provided “excellent leadership”.

"We had her navigate our nation through some of the most unprecedented things you would ever expect a prime minister to ever have to contend with, from the consequences of extreme hatred, to pandemics, to volcanic eruptions.

”What we've always been able to see is the class of this wahine as our leader.”

She said Ardern had “smashed down glass ceilings”.