A remarkable leader, Jacinda Ardern's exit leaves Labour in dangerous limbo

ANALYSIS: The shock resignation of Jacinda Ardern and confirmation from the widely assumed heir apparent Grant Robertson that he will not be contesting the leadership has thrown Labour’s election year into chaos.

At the War Memorial Convention Centre in Napier, Labour MPs have been wandering around in a daze – clearly shell-shocked by the news. Almost no-one was told of the prime minister's decision to leave before today. Cabinet found out at 7.30am.

Now, the Labour Party has to re-group, regather and elect a new leader in three days. Ardern has said she will be leaving at the latest by February 7.

Often when a leadership contest is in the offing potential leaders are coy about their intentions. This time is no different, however, there was a real sense that those most likely to stand – Michael Wood, Chris Hipkins and Kiri Allan (there could well be others) – were still digesting the news. There will be a party tonight but tomorrow everyone will hit the phones.

Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s exit is a chance for renewal for Labour, but it is an unwanted one.

Ardern was no doubt sincere in her reasons to go. It was emotional, staff were teary at the back of the room, as was Ardern at the front. Covid-19 has taken a significant personal toll and she clearly had nothing left in the tank. But there is no avoiding the fact that she – Labour's prime political asset – is vacating the leadership and that Robertson won't be standing has thrown Labour's year into disarray.

Early election planning will now be all but useless and the party caucus will have to decide between a candidate the public already knows – such as Hipkins – or a newer face who will have to spend much of the year introducing themselves to the public.

For New Zealand more broadly, the new Labour Government will look and feel very different. So much of Labour’s style and vibe came from Ardern and was so personally identified with her that it is actually difficult to imagine what it will look like.

Robert Kitchin/Stuff Ardern has announced her resignation.

From an international point of view, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade has lost its best talent. A big part of any New Zealand prime minister’s job is to sell New Zealand. Ardern opened doors and the business delegations she led – as well as meeting with US President Joseph Biden – last year were testament to her own political star power.

None of this means that National’s Christopher Luxon will be PM by the end of the year, but despite Labour’s protestations, it has just become indescribably harder for the party. The new leader could be fantastic and could set Labour on a new direction in the face of significant economic challenges. But they equally might not.

Luxon has to be the favourite to be prime minister now after the October 14 election.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Clarke Gayford joins partner Ardern as she announces her resignation.

For New Zealanders, the new Government will have a completely different flavour without Ardern. She propelled it into Government out of nowhere, and readily admitted on Thursday that she never expected to be prime minister. It will also well and truly bring the memories of Covid-19 to a close.

She has been a disaster leader: the Christchurch terror attack, the White Island eruption, Covid-19. In a way, a good comparison is with the former mayor of Christchurch Bob Parker: a great communicator and a man for the times who left the mayoralty knackered. Ardern looks the same.

Something that she never really discussed but was known around Wellington was the extent to which Covid-19 and the vaccine mandates in particular crimped her life, meant she had more security and was less able to lead a normalish life than any prime minister before her.

There is also little doubt that she copped some horrible shit from certain sections of the community that seemed to irrationally hate her and resented having a young woman in charge.

For Labour her exit is a chance for renewal, but it is an unwanted one – politically there is a good chance it could be a bit of a disaster. What the new Labour will look like in a few months is anyone’s guess.

Ardern was in many ways a remarkable leader: a person of both genuine empathy and good manners, she was the first woman to have a baby in office, someone who acted extremely quickly when Covid-19 hit and subsequently won a majority Government under MMP. She was also a leader who, personally, was loved by many New Zealanders. She also presided over some big policy changes: the Zero Carbon Act, Wellbeing Budgets, gun reform, the Fair Work Act and much besides.

Whether people agreed with her politics, she did want to make New Zealand a better place and Labour will be the poorer without her leadership.

She goes out on her own terms.

The Labour caucus will elect a New Zealand leader in Wellington on Sunday.