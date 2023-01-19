NZers react with sadness, empathy to Jacinda Ardern's resignation

From disbelief to understanding: Kiwis react to Jacinda Ardern's decision to resign as Prime Minister.

News of Jacinda Ardern’s resignation is being met with a mixture of shock and understanding from the people of Aotearoa.

Just after 1pm at the Labour caucus retreat in Napier, the Prime Minister announced she would step down by February 7.

Some broke up their work days after hearing the news – one group was getting ice cream on the capital’s waterfront to discuss and process the sudden resignation.

In central Wellington’s Midland Park, Christine Curring said her first thought was “good for her”.

She could understand Ardern’s decision to recharge and spend more time with her family.

“I’m happy for her and I think it’s a good decision... not in a political sense, but as a personal decision.”

In Christchurch, Lester Foulds, said it was a shame Ardern was "jumping ship" before the election as "she's been very good".

Alisha Tahere said she had "always been inspired by her" and the way Ardern handled "every problem that's been thrown at New Zealand", including the mosque’s terror attack.

"She always knows how to deal with everything... Big ups to her."

Sitting in a light rain for a picnic on Napier’s Marine Parade, Maggie Haggerty and Bob Drummond had just heard via txt that Ardern had stood down, but were oblivious she had made the announcement just 50 metres away at the Napier War Memorial Centre.

“I’m absolutely devastated,” Haggerty said. “I think it’s sad for the country,” she said.

“It’s the way she responded to things in such a human, low-key but balanced way. Not knee-jerk. Just really thoughtful,” she said.

“It feels like we’re losing an absolutely stunning leader. She’s recognised around the world as that, and rightly so. On the other hand for her as a person I can understand the toll. She has a young child and family and you don’t get those years back. I’m sure that’s figured in her consideration and I’d say fair enough,” she said.

Haggarty and Drummond, who both work in early childcare, were disappointed Grant Robertson was not standing for the role.

Adam Sutton was on a break on Wellington’s waterfront and had just been discussing the news with friend Kelsey Williams. “I’m quite shocked, quite gutted but also happy for her. I think she’s made the decision for the right reasons.”

He thought the abuse Ardern had received must have “taken its toll” and could understand wanting to step down after a tough few years.

“I think we should be proud of the way she’s conducted herself ... I personally am proud of her kindness and empathy. I don’t see that as a weakness.”

Sutton thought Labour might still stand a chance in the election if the party switched to a new leader and new approach. Williams was less positive, saying there was too much negative sentiment about Labour and there was a desire for change.

She said Ardern had been a good representative and “figurehead” for the country on the international stage.

“In terms of publicising us as a country that’s done really well over Covid, but also getting back in the public eye on talk shows, that has been really cool.”

Williams was also appreciative of the wellbeing approach Labour had developed under Ardern’s leadership and hoped it would continue.

Bill and Toni Buchan, visitors from Edinburgh who were sheltering from the sun in Wellington’s Midland Park, both agreed Ardern was well-known in Scotland for her achievements on the international stage.

They were surprised to see the announcement on the hotel room’s TV just after 1pm.

“There’s always a surprise if a leader has been there for a while, but I can understand why she’s gone.

“There’s a sense of going before she was pushed, while the election looks lost,” Bill, who described himself as a bit of a politics nerd, said.

“She did very well over the Christchurch shooting,” Toni added.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Jacinda Ardern leaves the call to prayer and peace vigil outside the Masjid Al Noor on March 22, 2019, a week on from the Christchurch terror attack.

Back in Christchurch, Jamie Hawker said "it was only a matter of time" before Ardern stepped down given the heavy workload faced by any prime minister.

Vanessa Baakman was sad to learn Ardern was stepping down after some tough years, but she understood the decision and felt she'd done a good job. "She's become a mother in that time and she probably needs a bit of a break."